Meletrix Boog75 review: Is this the best gaming keyboard?

The Boog75 by Meletrix is a more than suitable gaming keyboard thanks to its hall effect switches, but does it stand up to the fierce competition?

Since the beginning of 2023, the line between enthusiast and gaming keyboards has become increasingly blurred with companies from both sides of the spectrum releasing new options. With features like Rapid Trigger in tow coming with the Wooting 60HE, brands have been fiercely competing to catch up with the disruptive new tech.

The Razer Blackwidow V4 75% brought the gaming company into the enthusiast category for the first time, while Akko’s MOD007B PC turns the company’s high-end options into a gaming keyboard with magnetic hall effect switches.

Meletrix’s Boog75 comes at a premium price, but it offers almost everything you’d want out of a modern gaming keyboard, including deep customization, high-end features, and killer build quality.

Key Specs

Switch type : Gateron KS37B

: Gateron KS37B Keycaps : Doubleshot PBT

: Doubleshot PBT Connectivity : USB-C

: USB-C Form Factor : 75%

: 75% Lighting : Individually LED lit and per-key programmable

: Individually LED lit and per-key programmable Feature s: Gasket mount, Aluminum case & plate, hot-swappable switches, lubed switches

s: Gasket mount, Aluminum case & plate, hot-swappable switches, lubed switches Price: $229.99

Dexerto

Design

The Meletrix Boog75 is one of the most eye-catching keyboards to ever come across my desk. It features a black aluminum top case with teal engravings tastefully placed on the top and sides. Flip it over, and you’ll be met with a teal bottom plate with black engravings that are a joy to look at.

Meletrix ties everything together with matching black and teal double-shot PBT keycaps. They could stand to be a bit thicker to help with the overall acoustics of the board while typing, but many will find them to be more than suitable.

The Boog75 is powered by magnetic hall effect switches from Gateron, the KS37B, which is the upgraded version of what Higround is using in its performance 65 keyboards. It is hot-swap compatible, but support for other switches is limited.

They didn’t include compatibility with mechanical switches like the Akko MOD007B PC, and Meletrix says the Boog75 is only compatible with the Gateron KS37B and KS37 switches.

Dexerto

There are no wireless features like 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth, but considering the performance aspect of the board, you probably won’t want that option on for the best connectivity anyway. At nearly seven pounds, this board is something that you’ll want to keep at your desk, too.

The Boog75 doesn’t have adjustable height, but Meletrix’s expertise has helped them make the keyboard with an optimal angle for both gaming and typing.

Software & features

Meletrix has created a web-based software for the Boog75, and I was hesitant about it until I got into testing out the keyboard.

It’s very similar to QMK/VIA software at first, but is specifically designed to support Meletrix’s keyboards. Everything you would expect from keyboard software is available — profiles, key programming, macros, and RGB adjustment.

Since the Boog75 uses hall effect switches, it supports rapid trigger adjustable actuation points like the Wooting 60HE, Akko MOD007B PC, and Arbiter Studio Polar 65. I’ve found these settings to be quite confusing to adjust in the past, but Meletrix has made it all very user-friendly.

They do this by offering a “sensitivity” slider by default, but there are separate ‘make’ and ‘break’ stroke options available under advanced settings.

Meletrix added an ‘F13’ key in the top right corner of the Boog75, which acts as a macro button to allow you to use its most unique software feature yet. The advanced key, similar to a macro, gives you three useful options while you’re gaming.

First, Dynamic Keystroke allows you to program a key to activate four different actions based on how far down it’s pressed. Secondly, Mod Tap gives you the ability to do two different actions, one being activated when you hold down the key and the other when you tap it.

The final feature available is Toggle key, which allows you to toggle an action on or off by tapping the button. These options are what make the Boog75 stand out from the rest of the pack, and can be used anywhere on the keyboard — not just the F13 key.

Gaming performance

To test out the rapid trigger and advanced key options, I used the Meletrix Boog75 with Counter-Strike 2 and Warzone.

The keyboard was super responsive throughout both games and reacted well to quick movements throughout the map. I played with the sensitivity levels in the Meletrix software while playing Warzone, and each setting was not only perceptible but incredibly responsive.

Dexerto

While briefly trying the three advanced key options, there was no noticeable lag as the board processed the input. But, many will struggle to find ways to use the feature itself, with its hyper-specific use-case.

Typing performance

The Boog75’s overall quality flows quite well into the typing experience. It comes stock with a gasket-mounted PCB and aluminum mounting plate that allows the board to offer a fair bit of flexibility when typing, which translates into a smoother feel as you use it.

Its Gateron magnetic switches are super smooth and easy to press. For sound, the Doubleshot PBT keycaps have a wonderful clacky sound without being too loud in the process.

Should you buy it?

You should check out the Meletrix Boog75 if you’re in the market for a hall effect keyboard with plenty of features. It looks gorgeous, offers a wonderful typing experience, and is perfect for those looking for a high-end gaming keyboard.

The build quality and features are some of the highest quality I have ever tested. But, it may not be accessible to some at $229.99. Luckily, Akko offers a similarly high-end magnetic keyboard for less money which might be the next best thing.

Verdict: 5/5

The Meletrix Boog75 keyboard is one of the best gaming keyboards available with hall effect switches on the market today. A litany of well-implemented gaming features like rapid trigger, elevate the whole experience of using the board, and it looks gorgeous while doing it.

You may be hesitant to buy a keyboard from a lesser-known brand, but Meletrix has proven itself more than worthy of your money with the Boog75.