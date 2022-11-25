MacBook Pro Black Friday deal: Save $500 on a 16-inch M1 Pro-equipped laptop

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Gaming laptops not your thing? You can save $500 on the stellar Macbook Pro, equipped with the speedy M1 Pro chip right now this Black Friday. MacBook Pro Black Friday deals won’t get much better than this.

The MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy. For productivity, the Macbook Pro just cannot be beaten. Since it is based on an ARM CPU, you are going to get much better battery life out of a Macbook Pro when compared to pretty much every other Laptop on the market. This particular MacBook Pro Black Friday deal comes with a staggering $500 off its original MSRP, and for that, you are simply getting one of the best laptops on the market currently.

Is the M1 MacBook Pro Black Friday deal good?

This exceptional laptop is the 16-core GPU variant, which will still boast exceptional performance in content creation, and while multitasking. If you’re not gaming, then this is possibly the best laptop that you can get for the money. This MacBook Pro has the incredible build quality and will be able to stand the test of time for years to come.

While you won’t be able to run many games on it, the MacBook Pro also sports 16GB of RAM, in addition to a speedy 512GB SSD. Unlike older MacBook Pro models, this MacBook Pro also has ample IO for all of your USB devices. This means that you will be able to plug in pretty much anything and everything to your heart’s content, without having to rely on any extra dongles.

However, you also have USB-C, meaning that you will be able to connect it to a wealth of docks, should you need it.

