This 5-ft giant mechanical keyboard actually works & we want one

Keyboard manufacturer MCHOSE has created a giant, fully functional version of its upcoming X75 V2 RGB keyboard and it actually works too.

MCHOSE is known for its budget-friendly, and aesthetically cozy-looking mechanical keyboards. The tech brand has boards in almost every form factor, from 75%, all the way to a 98%.

Now they’ve taken their keyboard sizing one step forward, by creating a giant mechanical keyboard. Based on its upcoming X75 V2 keyboard, the 5ft beast is actually fully functional too.

Article continues after ad

The editorial team at HKEPC Media showcased using the keyboard in a 40-minute-long video on its official X/Twitter account.

There, members of the news site can be seen using their hands to individually press down on single keys with the giant peripheral.

To put it to the test, the staff used it to play games like The Typing of the Dead, which requires the fast typing of words in order to fight back against hoards of zombies.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Impressively, even with a giant keyboard at their disposal instead of the actual X75 V2, they’re still able to progress through the 90s arcade classic.

Not only that, the keyboard seemingly shows no sign of lag, or latency throughout the footage.

As reported by Tom’s Hardware, MCHOSE hasn’t officially yet announced the X75 V2 on any of its official social media platforms.

Instead, HKEPC Media’s testing of the giant version is the first glimpse of the upcoming keyboard out there.

Article continues after ad

HKEPC Media

As seen from the images of the HKEPC staff posing next to the huge board, it looks relatively similar to its existing X75 counterpart.

The current version of the keyboard comes with “Ice Cream Linear” switches and a gasket-mounted structure with five layers of sound absorption.

It’s also decked out with surround RGB light strip all around the chassis, which is fully customizable. This is even present on the giant X75 V2, as are the RGB light-up keycaps.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Both the original X75 design, and its giant counterpart, also come with cute pink, white, and baby blue keycaps.

Sadly, MCHOSE isn’t selling the giant custom keyboard. So if you were looking for an extra challenge while playing Counter-Strike 2, you’ll have to stick to your typical gaming keyboard instead.

However, it’s likely the brand-new X75 V2 version will be unveiled soon. Just don’t expect it to be fit for a giant.