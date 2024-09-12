McDonald’s extend $5 meal deal and unveil “season of savings”

There’s some good news for McDonald’s customers, as the brand are officially extending their $5 meal deal so you can get more bang for your buck. But it doesn’t stop there, as they’re also releasing a season of savings that’s filled with discounts and freebies.

The McDonald’s $5 meal deal was first introduced back in June and allowed customers to pick of some of their favorite menu items for cheap.

The value meal deal offered a few different food options, including:

Your choice of a McDouble® or McChicken® sandwich

Small fries

4 piece Chicken McNuggets®

Small soft drink

Now, McDonald’s have confirmed in their latest press release that they intend to lengthen the lifespan of their meal deal, with the majority of local markets extending it into December.

McDonald’s There’s good news for value lovers, as the McDonald’s $5 meal deal is sticking around

Speaking of the brand’s plans, Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA stated: “This summer, tens of millions of fans went to their local McDonald’s to enjoy our $5 Meal Deal, and it was so great to welcome them.

“Together with our franchisees, we’re committed to keeping our prices as affordable as possible, which is why we’re doubling down with even more ways to save. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a late-night snack, we want everyone to find the food they love at a price that hits the spot. The extension of the $5 Meal Deal, and the other offerings we’re announcing for our fall line-up, are just a few of the ways we’re working hard to offer great meals at a fair price.”

You’ll also be able to take advantage of the McDonald’s ‘season of savings’ this fall, which offers up a host of deals for customers.

These include:

$0.50 Double Cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day (Sept. 18)

$2 McCrispy sandwich on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (Nov. 9)

$1 10-pc Chicken McNuggets (Nov. 4 – Dec. 2)

Free Fries Fridays – Includes free medium Fries with any $1 minimum purchase until the end of the year.

As well as serving up these new deals, McDonald's has also been creating excitement this September after it was revealed that the brand plans to release Croc-themed Happy Meal toys.