M3 MacBook Pro deal slashes price by $250

B&H is offering a solid $250 discount on the latest M3 Pro MacBook Pro. Launched just in October, the laptop hasn’t seen a price lower than this.

Apple’s latest MacBook Pros are powerhouses, packing the new M3 silicon for a massive performance boost. While they don’t come cheap, B&H is offering a sweet deal with a $250 price cut on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro, making it a bit easier on your wallet. If you’re in the market for a top-of-the-line laptop, this might be your chance.

The M3 Pro MacBook Pro brings several improvements under the hood, such as a longer battery life and an improved display. It is powerful enough to go against the best Windows laptops. The deal on the laptop will not last forever, so you might want to hurry up.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro is a powerhouse

The B&H deal is offering a $250 discount on the 18GB RAM + 512GB storage trim of the MacBook Pro. You can get the laptop in Space Black and Silver color options.

Apple M3 MacBook Pro is perfect for creatives who perform demanding tasks like video editing, programming, audio wizarding, and more.

The M3 Pro chip powering the laptop is made on a 3nm process and packs a 12-core CPU combined with an 18-core GPU. It improves the performance of apps and games with features like Dynamic Caching, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and mesh shading.

The 16.2-inch Retina display on the MacBook Pro is great for viewing content. The panel brings 1000 nits XDR brightness and offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Apple also promises an improved 22-hour battery life on the device, enabling you to work from anywhere.

