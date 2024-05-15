Anbernic’s latest handheld looks exactly like a GBA SP with a modern twist

Anbernic has revealed a Game Boy SP-style retro handheld, evoking the popular Nintendo console of yore with a handful of modern additions in tow.

Video game nostalgia remains big business. Though devices like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally command attention, many users yearn for a smaller device like the gaming handhelds of old. That is exactly what Anbernic aims to offer with the RG35XXSP.

Anbernic has leaned heavily into the retro style of the Game Boy SP for the design of the RG35XXSP, though it does have one significant difference compared to many Game Boy-style handhelds. It has four face buttons instead of only two.

This might seem like a small difference, but it actually opens up many more possibilities when it comes to emulation. In fact the RG35XXSP is capable of running emulation for pretty much any console up until the SEGA Dreamcast, though the lack of an analog stick could cause issues in some games.

The RG35XXSP is powered by an H700 quad-core ARM Cortex A-53 CPU, and sports a 3.5-inch IPS screen, with a resolution of 640×480. It can support up to eight hours of battery life. For additional storage users can insert a MicroSD card.

The price will be a pleasant surprise for many customers. The RG35XXSP has an MSRP of just $59 at launch. This makes it an attractive alternative to many more premium devices on the market such as the Ayn Odin 2.

The Anbernic RG35XXSP is planned to be launched on May 22, 2024. Further information can be found on the Anbernic website.

The initial response from the community of handheld fans was reasonably positive. Commenters praised the small form factor and the affordable price. Redditor JustCallMeRyanOK was succinct when they said: “And just like that, they got me.”