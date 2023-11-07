Logitech’s most popular gaming keyboard hits lowest-ever price before Black Friday

Looking for a low-profile gaming keyboard? The Logitech G915 TKL has hit a rock bottom price at Amazon before Black Friday.

Looking for a gaming keyboard doesn’t have to be tough. If you’re after an option that offers wireless connectivity, while also offering a low profile on your desk, then the G915 TKL might be one of the best options out there for you right now. Available in both linear and clicky switches, the G915 TKL has been around for a few years now, but the board is still great.

Article continues after ad

Now available at a cool 35% off, the board has dipped under that golden $150 price range before Black Friday, dropping the board down to an all-time low price.

Article continues after ad

Built around you

The G915 might be a tenkeyless board, but it also houses additional features that allow it to fit into your lifestyle, with a media roller, buttons, and easy device switching, in case you use more than one single system at your desk.

With battery life that can run up to 40 hours, you’ll easily be able to plug it in overnight and be ready for wireless operation during the day, too. Sure, it’s not quite as well-built as the boards from Higround, but you’ll still have a great time, especially if you’re into more of a laptop-style keyboard than a traditional MX Switch. No matter what your preference, the G915 TKL kind of covers it all, which is why even after years of being out on the market, it’s still regarded as one of the better gaming keyboards that the company has released. At this price, it’s nothing to turn your nose up at.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.