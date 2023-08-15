Higround reveals Performance Edition keyboard with killer new feature

Boutique gaming keyboard manufacturer Higround has revealed its latest keyboard, which sports hall-sensing switches and adjustable actuation points.

It’s been a little while since we’ve heard from the 100Thieves-owned Higround, who most recently released the high-end Summit 65 keyboard. But, the company has already set its sights on a new frontier: Hall-sensing analog keyboards.

We’ve previously seen the technology in the Wooting 60HE and dubbed it the fastest gaming keyboard around last year. But, since then companies have been scurrying to make solutions of their own to compete with Wooting.

Article continues after ad

But, Higround’s Basecamp 65 Performance Edition seems to be the first to be built from the ground up as a competitor to the hugely popular esports keyboard. We most recently looked at Corsair’s efforts to build in hall-sensing switches to their boards, with the software to match.

“After launching the Summit 65, a keyboard specifically tailored to pro-level gaming was the obvious next step in our trajectory,” states Albert Jin, Higround’s Senior Director of Product. “We’re entering the performance market with an innovative keyboard that performs as well as it looks.”

Article continues after ad

Higround, not looking to be left behind is also seemingly replicating Wooting’s “Rapid Trigger” tech, which has also been recreated by Razer and Corsair. Dubbed “Dynamic Actuation”, this will allow users to start and stop a keypress instantaneously, presumably up to the 0.1mm distance the switches are tuned to.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

New Switches, new looks

Higround

The Higround Basecamp 65 Performance Edition will sport Higround’s own Magnetic Switches, which use a hall-effect sensor to see when the key is actuated. Rated for a range from 0.1-4mm, the switches appear to be the only ones that will be able to match up to the Wooting 60HE currently.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Higround will be allowing users to dial in several presets for actuation points: Fast – 0.4mm ; Normal – 1.6mm, and slow at 4.0mm.

The rest of the board will mimic Higround’s fantastic Basecamp 65 keyboard. Meanwhile, the Performance Edition is expected to debut in an upcoming collaboration with the company in Late August. No pricing details have been announced by the company yet, so keep your eyes peeled.