Logitech’s G502X reaches all-time-low price at Amazon before Black Friday

The Logitech G502 X Plus is one of the best gaming mice available, offering great performance and wireless capability. Now you can grab one as part of a great pre-Black Friday deal.

Thanks to an early Black Friday offer on Amazon, this versatile high-end gaming mouse can be bought with 29% off – a historical low price for one of the most popular gaming mice out there.

Many users and reviewers praised the Logitech G502X Plus for being an improved version of its predecessor, the G502. This mouse is light, perfectly shaped to fit in the hand with textured grips and PTFE feet to help it glide across your desk.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Programmable buttons and high-build quality

The Logitech G502 X Plus comes with a number of programmable buttons that can be customized to match whatever the user needs, as well as a DPI shifter and the option to switch the scroll wheel from tactile to free scroll.

Our review identified the versatility and high build quality of the G502 X Plus mouse, noting its programmable buttons make it valuable for games such as DOTA2 or CS:GO, not even noticing any lag when playing extremely fast-paced shooters like Warzone.

Article continues after ad

The only fault our review found was that the price was a little steep, a fault this deal handily overcomes. The model on offer here is the slightly lower-end G502X Lightspeed, which still offers a refreshed version of the mouse, but at a much more palatable price point, which makes it ideal for those looking to equip themselves with something brand-new in their arsenal.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Even when compared to other popular options like the Razer Basilisk V3, we prefer Logitech’s slick G-Hub software, over Razer Synapse, which can end up being a bit too fiddly for our liking.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.