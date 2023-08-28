Lenovo Legion Go release date & price surface ahead of announcement

The Lenovo Legion Go has leaked online once again, with an alleged release date of September 1st, and a price of $799.99.

It’s not been a good time for Lenovo after WindowsReport leaked almost every facet of its upcoming Legion Go handheld ahead of its official announcement. We first had details weeks ago, and following that its allegedly specs leaked online shortly after.

Now, even its release date and price have been allegedly leaked. The handheld will be powered by the Ryzen Z1 processors, which is the same as the Asus ROG Ally. But, the handheld will cost you $100 more than Asus’ offering.

The report is allegedly sourced from an anonymous tipster, who provided WindowsReport with nine pages of information about the handheld itself.

However, the report’s full specifications also list faster RAM, clocking in at 16GB of 7500Mhz LPDDR5X, which might give the console an edge over its competitors, like Ayaneo. These premium trimmings like removable controllers, high screen resolution, and 144Hz refresh rate have to come at a cost.

But, it still remains to be seen if Lenovo can make a dent in the incredibly competitive handheld gaming console market.

The Lenovo Legion Go will be released on September 1st, with a starting MSRP of $799 according to the leaks. It’s likely to be announced at IFA 2023, alongside several additional accessories, like the Legion Go AR glasses, and dedicated earphones.

The handheld will be $100 more than the Asus ROG Ally, but the console will also come with a larger battery, in addition to boasting an alleged 8.8-inch high-refresh-rate screen. The console is also reportedly getting “Super Rapid Charge” technology under the hood.

Lenovo Legion AR glasses price leak

The price for the Lenovo Legion AR glasses has also leaked online, clocking in at an alleged $499, making it competitive with other AR glasses out there on the market right now, and sports a 1080p resolution per eye. However, the glasses top out at 60Hz, much like other options out there right now.