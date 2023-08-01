Lenovo allegedly resurrects gaming handheld plans with Legion Go

A new report has indicated that Lenovo is planning on resuscitating its gaming ambitions, as it apparently wants to launch its own gaming handheld.

Lenovo isn’t all about general daily use laptops and PCs. The company did have ambitions to launch an Android device in the same vein as the Logitech G Cloud or Abxylute, but it never came to fruition.

However, Lenovo appears to be back in the game if a new Windows Central report is to be believed. Jez Corden, Co-Managing Editor of the outlet has reported that Lenovo plans to launch the “Legion Go” with a similar AMD CPU to the Asus ROG Ally and Ayaneo 2S.

The report also states that the handheld could feature an 8-inch display, as well as a similar look to the canned Legion Play device.

Currently, neither Corden nor the source of the leak has information on a launch window. If Lenovo were to launch the device using the AMD 7040 chips found in the competition, we’d suspect it to be this year rather than next, when the chance of an 8040 refresh could happen.

However, as Lenovo had already canceled one plan to enter the handheld space, it might potentially pull the plug on the Legion Go as well.

Lenovo Legion Go to feature AMD chips

The AMD “Phoenix” chips found in the Ayaneo 2S and ROG Ally – which uses an adjacent chip dubbed the Z1 – perform spectacularly for games on the go. While you won’t be getting a full 4K60 out of them, we managed to squeeze 60FPS out of Resident Evil 4 Remake and Forza Horizon 5 at various settings on both devices.

AMD’s APU will also be featured in upcoming hardware like the AOKZOE and the leaked Orange Pi. Ayaneo even has another handheld coming this year, the Kun, which features the same chipset.

It’s safe to assume that Lenovo might go in with Windows, much like the competition in the space, as only Valve uses SteamOS, a custom Linux operating system on the Steam Deck. However, while Valve wasn’t the first to the table for handheld PCs, they’ve rejuvenated the market entirely, with Asus and now, allegedly, Lenovo, wanting a piece of the pie.