Lenovo Legion Go 2 is coming but don’t expect it any time soon

Development of the Legion Go handheld 2 has been confirmed, according to attendees of the Lenovo Innovate 24 Conference.

The Lenovo Legion Go has only been around for six months, yet there are already talks about the PC gaming handheld’s future predecessor. The future of the PC gaming handheld was the topic of discussion in a roundtable interview at the Lenovo Innovate 2024 Conference, recently held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Footage of a discussion between Lenovo Gaming Category Manager Clifford Chong, and a series of Australian tech journalists was uploaded to YouTube by writer Chris Stead. The video reveals a casual sit-down interview where plans to continue the development of the current Lenovo handheld were confirmed, including the next generation of the Lenovo Legion Go.

“We are still spending a lot of resources improving on the current Legion Go. Over the span of the last six months since launch, we have unlocked a lot more experiences and there are still engineering efforts to try to bring the next wave of features to the product. We are looking to invest, when the time comes, having a next generation to provide even more features, better features”, Clifford Chong explained in the short video clip.

Clifford Chong didn’t too dive deep into the Lenovo Legion Go, yet his words all but confirm that a next-generation handheld is in the works, with better features in tow.

When the first Lenovo Legion Go handheld launched, it stood out from other PC handhelds with its Joy-con-inspired TrueStrike controllers and huge 8.8-inch display. The bigger display was a “controversial” choice, as iterated by Clifford Chung in the video, with many, ourselves included, not a fan of the decision.

With the next generation of Lenovo Legion Go in the works, its “better features” could make it stand out from the inevitable future Steam Deck 2 and Asus ROG Ally handhelds. Yet, with no release date, nor even a release window to speak of, we’ll have to wait for official word from Lenovo, outside of a pleasant round-table interview, of when that time will come.