Japanese disaster prevention X account can’t post anymore after hitting API limit

Japanese disaster prevention app NERV can’t post after reaching X’s API limitation. The issue has arisen after major Tsunami warnings have been issued in areas of Japan following a strong earthquake.

Japan has ordered evacuations across several prefectures following a strong earthquake, which reached a magnitude of 7.6 in the Noto area of the Ishikawa prefecture. Following this, warnings of waves as high as 5m have been issued, with residents ordered to evacuate immediately.

Article continues after ad

X: @EN_NERV

Neighboring prefectures have also received warnings, with much of Japan’s West coast under an advisory evacuation advisory. Disaster prevention account “NERV” offers warnings of earthquakes and disaster reporting, with the account keeping Japanese residents informed in both English and Japanese languages on X.

Article continues after ad

Now, the app is facing significant API rate limitations due to new policies put forward under Elon Musk’s ownership of the platform. It can no longer post updates to its combined following of over two million users.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

According to Unseen Japan, NERV is under X’s “Basic” API plan, where it can post 100 posts in 24 hours. This costs around $100, while the next step up requires users to pay around $5000 a month for usage of its API. Due to NERV running at a loss, the company has chosen not to subscribe to the higher tier.

An app-based alternative

Luckily, the creators of the NERV App, Gehirn Inc, have created an app-based alternative for users to get information in real-time, as well as running a Mastodon account. But, that has not stopped some users asking Elon Musk to lift API restrictions for the NERV app. These calls have even reached the ears of Japanese X employee Ryuji M, Director of Next at X in Japan and Korea.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

NERV offers highly accurate information for disaster prevention and X offers a quick way to see updated information in a centralized location during these events. But, since X’s new API limitations have hit the platform, it appears that for now, users might have to look elsewhere for the potentially life-saving information.