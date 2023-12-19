Ingenious PC is built inside a suitcase for the ultimate portable rig

Wanting to take his gaming PC with him on a flight, one user went the extra air mile and built a PC right into a carry-on suitcase.

Back in the olden days of big LAN parties, gamers used to have to log around big PC gaming towers, along with a keyboard, mouse, and even a huge CRT monitor.

Most people probably figured those days are long gone with the introduction of gaming laptops, but one user has built a tribute to that era by building a gaming PC right into a carry-on-sized suitcase.

Reddit user Dangerous_Dinner9607 built an entire water-cooled gaming PC rig into a carry-on-sized suitcase that could be suitable for air travel.

The PC boasts some decent specs, with an Aorus ITX motherboard, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GPU with a water cooling system, and multiple fans and heatsinks to make sure the components stay nice and cool.

Of course, there is a screen built right into the lid of the suitcase. The main i/o device appears to be an Xbox controller, which the builder clarifies is because they have carpal tunnel and find the controller better for their health.

PC in your carry-on luggage

Several other Users in the replies were concerned that Airport security would not be pleased about the rig, and would either refuse to allow the PC on board or take it to pieces to check it wasn’t dangerous. One more amusing comment by user Fell-Hand speculated on the response from security:

“Show me it can play DOOM at 100+ FPS and I’ll believe it’s not a bomb.”

Builder Dangerous_Dinner9607 though shot back with a clever reply:

“Bring me distilled water and I’d be happy to.“

Dangerous_Dinner9607 hen confirmed that they performed all the modifications themselves and that airport security was fine with him taking the rig aboard an airplane once he explained the function and drained the internal water reservoir.