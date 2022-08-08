RTX 3090 Ti prices slashed by nearly $1000 as stock fails to shift

As Nvidia considers delaying the RTX 40-series into 2023, companies have begun reducing the RTX 3090 Ti MSRP across multiple stores.

It’s looking like the RTX 40-series will not launch as expected, as Nvidia faces a supply chain and an abundance of stock issues on expensive GPUs.

Nvidia recently began to reduce the MSRP of their 30-series GPUs, in hopes that they’d be able to shift units that are currently not moving after the massive cryptocurrency tumble earlier in 2022.

As crypto is one of the biggest purchasers of GPUs, Nvidia has to face far cheaper competition in the newly flooded used market, as ex-investors try to recoup their losses.

Working with their partners, the most powerful consumer card currently available, the 3090 Ti, is getting its price reduced to something a little more palatable.

At Best Buy, the 3090 Ti variants from Nvidia and different brands have been slashed up to $800.

Is it worth buying an RTX 3090 Ti in 2022?

The thing is, right now, there’s a lot of speculation around the power coming from the 40-series. We already know for a fact that it’ll be drawing a tonne of power, especially on the top end for the 4090.

However, the 4070 should be on par with the 3090 in some capacity, as multiple reports have come out surrounding it. However, the release of this card could still be a ways off. Recent leaks have indicated that the 4080, 4070 and 4060 won’t be launching with the 4090, which will potentially have to solo a head-to-head with AMD’s lineup later this year.

If cryptocurrency also suddenly takes off again, it could have a knock on effect on prices. The 3070 reached astronomical prices during its time on shelves, with the prices still not settling properly to MSRP.

This deal though, the 3090 Ti being nearly $1000 off in some cases, is a steal. While the 4070 has the potential for similar power and being cheaper, if you want to upgrade today, there’s no better time to.

You will need a solid power supply for the 3090 Ti, which we recommend the EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G+, 80 Plus Gold 1000W.

This should, hopefully, future-proof you if you decide to upgrade to the 40-series.

Nvidia 3090 Ti deals:

