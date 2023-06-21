Iiyama G-Master Gold Phoenix GB2790QSU review

Iiyama’s GB2790QSU gaming monitor offers 240Hz alongside an impressive IPS display and input latency, but does anything make this monitor stand out from the crowd?

I’ve taken a look at a lot of high-end gaming monitors over the past year, and it’s been a little while since we checked back in on how the “mid-range” of gaming monitors is doing. So, when we took a review of the Iiyama G-Master Gold Phoenix GB2790QSU, we weren’t expecting to be blown away, especially when compared to higher-end OLED panels.

But, with that said, our weeks of testing the GB2790QSU left us pleasantly surprised.

Key specs

Screen size: 27-inches

Panel type: IPS

Resolution: 2560×1440

Brightness: 400 cd/m2

Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Refresh rate: 240Hz

Response time: 1ms

Connectivity: 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.0 (Downstream), 1x USB-B, 1x 3,5mm audio jack

Price: £429.99

Design

The GB2790QSU doesn’t score any points for originality when it comes to the design department. Outfitted in a shell of black plastic, the front of the panel has a matte finish, with a faux brushed metallic look. In the center lies an Iiyama logo, which isn’t anything too pretty. Around the back, the monitor has its stand partially assembled out of the box, and it’s here that you will be able to attach the base.

The stand itself is height and swivel-adjustable, though the device also supports VESA mounts for further options. The stand design is two-pronged and can take up a lot of desk space. I’d much prefer to see the monitor come with a lower-profile design to minimize the impact on your desk. Otherwise, it’s completely serviceable with very little else of note.

On the front of the panel, you also get various controls for the OSD, which are marked. This could have been hidden behind the panel to allow for a cleaner look, as many competitors do.

The 27-inch matte panel boats impressive on-paper specifications, such as HDR400, in addition to a 240Hz refresh rate.

Aside from that, the port selection on the device is also relatively modest. Expect this to be a PC-focused monitor, as there is no inclusion of HDMI 2.1 for console-based high-refresh use. It would have been nice to see the newer standard at a more accessible price point.

Features

The OSD being easily accessible allows you to tune between several different modes, in addition to a black-level tuner, too. You also get pixel overdrive settings available on the panel too, if you want reduced display latency. This could be a boon for burgeoning esports players. With full Freesync Premium support.

When tested in competitive FPS titles, there was very little stuttering with the setting turned on, though using its pixel overdrive setting, there was some slight ghosting on the panel when we took a look at the tried and true Blurbusters UFO.

Resolution & refresh rate

Maxing out at 1440p and 240Hz, the GB2790QSU performed incredibly well, and there’s a noticeable difference in performance when mowing down combatants in Fortnite versus our usual 144Hz panel. There was never any issue with the resolution of the panel, and maxing it out in competitive play is a fun experience.

Just don’t expect to do in expecting the stellar contrast levels of panels like the PG27AQDM and you’ll be fine. To attain higher framerates in competitive titles, you’ll also want to power the panel with a beefy system that can make use of its full potential.

Gaming performance

The lack of HDMI 2.1 is a touch disappointing.

The Iiyama GB2790QSU is a potent accessory to have if you have a GPU that is capable of driving high frame rates in competitive titles. In Fortnite, there was a noticeable jump in the accuracy of our shots, especially when tracking targets and using a sniper rifle. This is largely due to the jump between 144Hz and 240Hz panels and is always a delight to use.

In Cyberpunk 2077, the streets of night city looked alive, though the monitor’s peak brightness is not anything too impressive, its color reproduction still allowed for a vibrant picture.

In other titles like Street Fighter 6, the response time of the monitor itself shines, at no point did we drop any of our crucial combos, or feel as though the display wasn’t giving us only the most up-to-date frames possible.

Sadly console gaming isn’t as good as it could be on the panel, with no option for VRR on modern systems like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series consoles.

Should you buy it?

The Iiyama GB2790QSU isn’t exactly a chart-topping monitor, it’s mid-range approach offers performance that will almost certainly be good enough for most people who pick one up. Its various weaknesses like the lack of HDMI 2.1 and relatively modest brightness make for a more than passable experience. Though, not a single thing about the monitor really stands out as exceptional. For the price, you get good specs, and a more than passable gaming experience.

The Verdict: 4/5

Gaming monitors are difficult to review, but at the same time, sometimes not rocking the boat and just offering an all-rounder at a good price is exactly what you might want. Not everyone has the cash to splash on OLED panels, and while there are other options out there on the market, we think that the Iiyama GB2790QSU is more than worth its asking price.

