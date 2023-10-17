This budget Samsung Gaming Monitor is less than $150 & it’s a steal

Are you looking for a new gaming monitor deal? This Samsung Odyssey G32A might be the offer you have been waiting for, as it can be had for under $150.

Looking for a new gaming monitor can be an arduous and expensive process. Luckily, with technology always getting cheaper, you can now pick up a gaming monitor from a good brand like Samsung for as little as $150. Discounted by $100, this Amazon offer discounts the Samsung G3 Odyssey monitor to a price that we think you can’t ignore, especially if you are looking for a good budget option.

Article continues after ad

While it might not be the highest-end panel, it has all the features you need for competitive gaming on PC. The panel sits at a cool 24 inches, with a 165Hz, 1080p screen, making it perfect for use in games like Counter-Strike 2, League of Legends, and other competitive games. This is aided by the display’s latent 1ms response time, ensuring that you’ll never miss a crucial play.

Article continues after ad

Aided by FreeSync Premium, you can expect good VRR quality from the panel, ensuring no screen tearing and perfect display latency. One of my favorite features about the Samsung Odyssey G3 is its borderless bezels, meaning that if you are looking to build a battle station, it’ll be easy to line up additional monitors, to boot.

Article continues after ad

Gaming monitors keep getting cheaper

Samsung

Remember the days when a monitor would set you back at least $300 for a 144Hz panel? They are no more. As the technology becomes more popular, it gets cheaper for manufacturers to create the panels, meaning that several years down the line, you can pick up an absolute bargain, and still get most of the functionality you are looking for, especially with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

While you might want to hold out for Black Friday for deeper discounts, this deal is nothing to sniff at, and is the lowest-ever price that this particular gaming monitor has been so far.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.