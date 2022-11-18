HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless review: Huge battery, great sound

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless claims to provide 300 hours of battery life alongside high-quality audio, but does it stand up to its claims?

HyperX’s popularity has grown tenfold over the last few years, largely thanks to its high-quality products like the Pulsefire Haste Wireless mouse and limited edition collaborations with some of the biggest content creators on the internet.

The company has taken its iconic Cloud Alpha headset design, made it wireless, and claims to provide 300 hours of battery life alongside high-quality audio for just $199.99.

We’ve been testing out the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless over the last few weeks, but does it stand up to its claims or does it fall flat on its face?

Key Specs

Connectivity: Wireless via USB 2.0 Dongle, Detachable 3.5mm wire

Driver diameter: 50mm

50mm Frequency response: 15hz – 21khz

15hz – 21khz Weight: 317g

317g Compatibility: PC

PC Features: Detachable microphone, mute, volume controls, 300hrs battery life

Detachable microphone, mute, volume controls, 300hrs battery life Price: $199

$199 Where to buy: HyperX

What’s in the box: Wireless Gaming Headset, USB Wireless Adapter, USB Charge Cable, Detachable Mic, Pop Filter, Quick Start Guide

Dexerto Although the earcups heavily attract fingerprints, the buttons are very well placed.

Design

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is among the most uniquely designed headsets currently on the market.

They’ve opted for more “loud” branding than they have with other products, with bright red HyperX logos on both earcups that quickly catch your eyes as soon as you pull them out of the box.

Holding the super-comfortable earcups to the padded headband is a piece of machined metal on both sides that give the Cloud Alpha Wireless its unique design.

The headset sports an easily detachable microphone, although we’re more keen on the hidden retractable microphones from SteelSeries. We do appreciate its flexibility, however, as you can adjust the microphone placement exactly how you want it.

You can’t lay the earcups flat due to the design of the headset, but it’s a feature that would likely take away from the seemingly near-indestructible design of the Cloud Alpha Wireless so it’s hard to be mad about it.

Alongside the power button and USB-C charging port on the left earcup is a well-placed mute button, and on the right earcup, you’ll find the volume controls.

The biggest issue we’ve found with the design of the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is that the metal pieces that connect the earcups to the headband are rather wide, making it awkward to put the headset on, even with this reviewer’s larger-sized hands.

On top of that, the matte-black design around the outside of the earcups attracts fingerprints hardcore — which is a weird design choice considering that’s where all the buttons are.

Battery life is the real kicker

One of the biggest marketing aspects of the HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless is the 300-hour battery life. We were definitely skeptical at first but quickly realized that they were not kidding.

The headset arrived straight out of the box with 50% battery life and after several days of near-constant use, we have yet to have to charge them.

As a matter of fact, they’ve only lost 10% of battery life. At this rate, we’re set to give them their first full charge sometime in 2023.

Dexerto The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless claims to have a 300 hour battery life, and we believe it.

Sound Quality

For being a wireless gaming headset, we were absolutely impressed with the sound quality of the Cloud Alpha Wireless’ 50mm drivers.

We quickly threw on the headset and fell in love with the wide audio ranges, using songs like Nic D and Loveless’ recent “Supernova” song collab to test out the quality of its highs and lows.

With the HyperX NGENUITY software installed, you can adjust them to your liking with the included DTS X Spacial audio and full equalizer control.

The detachable microphone does the job rather well, although it doesn’t stand out from the rest. It’s perfect for quick Discord calls and Warzone 2 proximity chat, but we wouldn’t use it for your next YouTube video.

There’s no active noise canceling or transparency mode on the headset, but that’s fairly common for products in the $200 price range.

We’re definitely not disappointed with the quality, so the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless should definitely be on the list if you’re looking for something in its price range.

Software

The HyperX NGENUITY software is the creme of the crop when it comes to peripheral software, providing just the right amount of features without taking up a ton of system resources.

HyperX

Within the menu for the Cloud Alpha Wireless, you’ll find a wide variety of easy-to-understand options.

On the left column, you’ll find the ability to toggle microphone monitoring, as well as volume controls for both speakers and the microphone.

In the center column is the toggle for DTS X Spacial Audio as well as a quick link to the Windows sound devices menu to make your headset the default audio source.

On the right column are the equalizer options, which come with six presets (and the ability to edit them) and an option to create your own from scratch.

The top of the NGENUITY software gives you quick access to different profiles, battery life, and lets you toggle the notification tones as well.

Should you buy it?

If you’re in the market for a wireless headset in the $200 range, you should absolutely consider the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless.

It’s comfortable, stylish, and they’ve absolutely knocked it out of the park with its battery life.

