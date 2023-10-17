Save 25% on HyperX’s Cloud Alpha Wireless headset that has incredible battery life

HyperX’s Cloud Alpha Wireless headset has a massive 300-hour battery life, and it’s on sale for 25% on Amazon for a limited time.

When it comes to wireless gaming headsets, one of the most important features to worry about is battery life.

If the headset doesn’t last long enough, you’ll find yourself with a dead battery often, and even mid-game. HyperX’s Cloud Alpha Wireless takes away battery anxiety with its 300 hours of life, and we found that it sounds great as well.

Normally $200, the Cloud Alpha Wireless is on sale on Amazon for just $150 and it’s definitely worth checking out.

Now, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless isn’t the most feature packed headset we’ve seen in recent months. Options like the SteelSeries Nova 7 have better noise canceling, and options like Bluetooth and a hidden microphone design that makes it stand out from the rest.

But it’s good to have options, and for PC gaming, the Cloud Alpha Wireless really knocks it out of the park as we found the 300 hour battery life to be quite accurate. It’s comfortable, the buttons are easy to reach, and it looks and sounds good in the process.

Headset battery life rarely gets this good

The battery life on headsets for the last few years has hovered around the 30 hour mark, which by no means is anything to scoff at. However, we’ve found ourselves with a dead headset in the middle of a race on Forza Motorsport more often than we’d like while using other company’s products.

HyperX really knocked it out of the park with the Cloud Alpha Wireless’ 300 hour battery life only one other headset has been able to even attempt to match its logevity between charges.

That challenger would be the SteelSeries Nova Pro Wireless, which offers a hot-swappable battery design where the second battery is constantly on charge inside of the DAC. We hope to see more options with longer battery life in the future, but for now the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is a great buy.

