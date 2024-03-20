Grab the Corsair HS65 gaming headset with a massive 33% off at Amazon

Get ready to game with the Corsair HS65 wireless gaming headset while it’s an incredible 33% off in the Amazon Spring Sale.

Not everyone likes their gaming accessories loaded with bright, gimmicky RGBs. The Corsair HS65 wireless gaming headset is a great alternative headset for those who prefer substance over style, as it ditches over-the-top lights for a more premium look.

The Corsair HS65 wireless gaming headset is equipped with custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers to deliver high-quality audio straight to you through its 2.4GHz low-latency wireless connection.

Not only do the integrated custom drivers deliver a premium sound, but the Corsair HS65 gaming headset is also compatible with Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound. While you experience the high-clarity immersive audio, you can rely on the up to 24 hours of battery life, which even produces 6 hours of playback on just a 15-minute charge.

While the headset’s battery life will keep you gaming for longer, its adjustable headband and leatherette memory foam ear cups provide a comfortable fit. With your comfort taken care of, you can focus on chatting away with your friends.

The Corsair HS65’s microphone has an omnidirectional pickup pattern, to pick up your voice from any angle. Better yet, its flip-to-mute functionality means you can easily move it out of the way at a moment’s notice.

