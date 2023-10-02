How to Watch Google’s Pixel 8 reveal event: Stream, date & times, more

Google is set to launch the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on October 4 through a stream on both YouTube and their own events page. Here’s how to watch it.

Although the Pixel Fold just launched back in June 2023, Google is already set to reveal the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices officially.

There will be a live stream taking place for fans worldwide to watch the announcement.

Here’s how to watch the Made By Google Pixel 8 event, including dates, times and stream location.

When will the Google Pixel 8 launch event start?

According to their website, the Google Pixel 8 launch event will start on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 10 am Eastern Time.

If you’re not in the US, here is a list of major time zones in other countries:

US (West Coast) – 7 am PT, October 4, 2023

UK: 5 pm BST, October 4, 2023

Europe: 6pm CEST, October 5, 2023

China, Singapore, and Australia: 1 am, October 5, 2023

New Zealand: 5 am, October 5, 2023

Where to watch the Apple event live

The Made By Google event will be streamed live on Google’s website and the company’s official Made By Google YouTube page.

If you need to watch the keynote with American Sign language interpretations, they have that here.

Google is also providing a broadcast with translations for German, Japanese, and Spanish.

For more tech news and other viral stories surrounding the latest hardware, software, and more, head over to check out our coverage.