How to share Wi-Fi passwords on Android and iOS

Don’t know how to share Wi-Fi passwords on your iPhone with your friends? Fret not. This guide helps you get your friends and guests online quickly.

We often host a lot of friends and guests at home, and while you want to let them access the internet on your Wi-Fi, giving out the password is always tricky.

Since denying access might be rude, they might need high-speed internet access to get onto an all-important office call or want to compete with you in a multiplayer game.

To avoid such situations, smartphone makers include a nifty feature that lets you share your Wi-Fi with friends without giving out the password directly.

Since iOS-powered iPhones and Android phones follow a different process, we will share each method for both operating systems. Follow the below steps to let your friends access the internet at your home.

How to share Wi-Fi passwords on iPhone

Ensure that your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS, as the password-sharing feature is only available to phones running iOS 11 or above. Also, for the below process to work seamlessly, your friends must have an iPhone or iPad, and both the recipient and you must have each other’s Apple ID saved in your contact list.

Once the above conditions are met, you can follow the below process to share your Wi-Fi using an iPhone.

On your guest/friend’s phone

Go to settings and then Wi-Fi

Tap on the Wi-Fi network that your phone is connected to

On your phone

You’ll see a pop-up alert asking permission to share the Wi-Fi

Tap on the “Share Password” button

Tap done

That’s it. Your guests can access the internet from your Wi-Fi network without you sharing the password.

How to share Wi-Fi passwords on Android

Android allows you to create a QR code for your Wi-Fi password and share it easily with your guests. While the below process works on most phones, some devices may have slightly different settings. This depends on the level of customization done by the phone makers.

Let us share the basic process that should work on most phones.

On your phone:

Open settings

Go to Network and Connections.

Go to Wi-Fi

Tap on the Wi-Fi network you wish to share.

Tap on Share

The next screen shows a QR code, which guests can scan using a QR Reader app. Once done, they will be able to connect to your Wi-Fi automatically.

That said, your Wi-Fi password might be visible on the QR code page because few smartphone makers prefer it that way. You cannot hide the password from this page, so you should be slightly careful while displaying the QR code.

Can an iPhone user share a Wi-Fi password with Android?

Yes, you can share your Wi-Fi password with Android users as well. However, the process is not automatic, as mentioned above. You should download a QR code generator app from the App Store and generate a QR code for your Wi-Fi password. Then ask your guests to scan the code and connect to the Wi-Fi.

Alternatively, if you remember the password, you can manually enter it on their device.

Is it possible to retrieve the password from the device?

The above process isn’t foolproof, as there are various ways to access the password from the phone’s settings manually. Some apps also can reveal the Wi-Fi password.

How to keep the Wi-Fi password safe?

