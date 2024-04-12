Android 15’s first public beta is out. If you’re wondering how to download the Android 15 beta on your phone, here’s a quick step-by-step guide.

Google has started rolling out the first Android 15 beta starting today. This new public build follows the two Developer preview builds released by Google.

This public beta for Android 15 is available for eligible Pixel devices, and you need to enroll in the Android beta for Pixel program to give the upcoming mobile OS a spin.

From what we’ve seen, Android 15 is expected to add several new features to improve user privacy, and security, as well as a focus on productivity. Android 15 will be announced officially at Google I/O in May.

Not all Android devices are eligible to download the Public beta. If you have a Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, or Pixel Tablet, you can test the upcoming operating system.

How to download Android 15 beta

Head over to Android beta for the Pixel program and sign up.

Scroll down to the bottom of the page where it reads, “Your Eligible Devices,” select the eligible model, and press “Opt-In.”

Read the terms and conditions and click “Confirm and enroll.”

That’s it. A pop-up will confirm the enrollment and share the beta firmware’s download process.

Now, Open the Settings app on your phone.

Navigate to System, and then System update to initial to Download Android 15 Public Beta.

If the device doesn’t show any update to download, then give it some time and check later. The updates are rolled out in a phased manner, and you may get several updates through the coming months till the public rollout.

How to opt out of Android 15 beta

The beta version tests various features and iron out known or unknown issues. This means the beta firmware isn’t the most stable and may have many problems that will arise with day-to-day use.

Opting out of Android 15 beta is pretty straightforward, and all you need to do is to go to Android beta for Pixel program, choose your eligible device, tap “Opt Out,” and then click “Leave Beta.”

Once you leave the beta program, you’ll stop receiving the beta updates and will be seeded with a stable Android 14 ROM. You can download it and install it like any software update. However, this can wipe all the data from your phone. It is advisable to back up any critical data before you move back to a stable release.