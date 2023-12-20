Marques Brownlee reveals his “unexpected” choice for Phone of the Year

YouTuber Marques ‘MKBHD’ Browlee has uploaded his yearly smartphone awards video, and has an “unexpected” choice for 2023’s most valuable phone.

When it comes to popular tech influencers on YouTube, Marques Browlee is among the best around. Covering phones and all kinds of other various tech, he’s amassed 18M subscribers on YouTube.

Each year, MKBHD holds his annual smartphone awards, putting emphasis on some of that year’s most popular devices.

After going through a handful of different categories, Marques revealed his choice for phone of the year and some are calling it “unexpected.”

Marques Brownlee names Google Pixel 8 as phone of the year

In the video, Marques went through a series of categories that featured a handful of different devices from all kinds of companies. From the iPhone 15 Pro to a crypto-based phone, he touches on just about everything.

As the last winner in his awards, MKBHD revealed that he chose the Pixel 8 as his personal phone of the year.

He shared it on Twitter/X as well, marking down a few reasons why he decided to pick it for 2023.

Fans were quick to react to his decision, saying that a Pixel device winning his phone of the year award was “unexpected.”

“That MVP for pixel 8 was a huge plot twist unexpected choice and I love it. P8 has been sitting in my cart for quite some time now. I think it’s time to break the bank,” one user replied.

Another said: “No way a pixel won phone of the year!! I needa see the video! Lol”

While others weren’t surprised at MKBHD’s choice and chose to hype up the phone. “I’m using a Pixel 8 Pro and I’ll tell you guys it is a massive jump up from what you’d expect from Pixel in the past. The phone is absolutely top tier,” someone said.

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.