Google launches cloud gaming laptops weeks after killing off Stadia

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at [email protected]

Google has announced that it will be launching a line of cloud gaming laptops, in the form of three Chromebooks, just weeks after killing off Stadia.

Google has announced three brand-new Chromebooks, each of them with 120Hz displays, in addition to all the fancy RGB that you need to call yourself a gamer. Right now, systems with these specs are also equipped with WiFi 6E to ensure a solid cloud gaming experience.

This is a strange move, as Google recently killed off Google Stadia, its cloud gaming platform. However, they still boast that you will be able to not only game on a Chromebook, but also manage to play over 1000 games, too. Technically, this is possible through using things like Xbox Cloud Gaming, and services such as Amazon’s Luna, which google is advertising on its landing page.

Google Cloud gaming Chromebooks: At a glance

First up is the Acer 516 GE, which sports, at minimum an Intel Core i5 processor, in addition to a 120Hz display, in addition to an RGB keyboard. Honestly, it’s relatively unexciting.

The laptop currently retails for $649.00 at Best Buy.

Secondly, is the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, which is an extremely catchy name. The difference here is that this Chromebook manages to offer a tablet mode, in addition to a slightly faster 144Hz display, which you will definitely need in cloud gaming scenarios. Definitely.

The ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip can be had for a cool $699 at Best Buy.

Lastly, the weaker Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Chromebook actually has a sensible name, in addition to an Intel Core i3 processor, while sharing the RGB goodness and 120Hz panel that Google is so intent on focusing on.

Google’s bizarre gaming laptops come with GeForce Now

Should you purchase one of the brand-new gaming Chromebooks, you will be able to unlock a three-month trial to not only Amazon Luna, but also GeForce Now’s RTX 3080 tier.

There, you’ll be able to play games at around 85ms, which is what Google reports. You’re also able to run titles like Crysis 3 Remastered at 120FPS, which should take advantage of that display. However, we’re still skeptical about the power of cloud gaming as your everyday device. But, it’ll be handy for those who often travel to game in a pinch.

You probably shouldn’t use it in competitive scenarios, as the input latency will kill any modicum of competitiveness that would come in those scenarios. In fact, you’ll probably just be better off with a dedicated PC.

Google’s commitment to cloud gaming continues

Stadia may have been a flawed service, but to launch these cloud gaming notebooks so soon after the company pulled the plug on their own cloud gaming platform really leaves a bad taste in our mouths.

There might be a customer for cloud gaming hardware in the future, but the only thing that really separates these Chromebooks from any other on the market is the screen technology, and we really don’t think that you’ll want to play too many games at high refresh rates over a streaming service, sadly.

