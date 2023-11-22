Glorious Model D 2 Pro review: No frills performance

The Glorious Model D 2 Pro is here, bringing a premium experience to fans of the iconic mouse design.

When it comes to PC gaming peripherals, Glorious is considered to be among the best. Their Model D and O mice are well-known throughout the industry.

The Model D 2 Pro was released not long ago, and I’ve been hands-on with both the regular and 8000Hz polling rate versions of the mouse since then. While I can confidently say that it’s not a mouse to turn your nose at, I’m left questioning who exactly the Model D 2 Pro is for.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Key Specs

Weight: 60g (regular) 62g (4k/8k version)

60g (regular) 62g (4k/8k version) Connectivity: USB-C, 2.4Ghz

USB-C, 2.4Ghz Grip type: Palm, Claw, Fingertip

Palm, Claw, Fingertip Buttons: 6

6 Sensor: Glorious BAMF 2.6

Glorious BAMF 2.6 Maximum DPI: 26,000

26,000 Polling rate: 1,000Hz (regular) 4,000hz and 8,000hz (4k/8k version)

1,000Hz (regular) 4,000hz and 8,000hz (4k/8k version) Battery life: 80 Hours

80 Hours Features: Glorious optical switches, ergonomic shape, ultralight weight

Glorious optical switches, ergonomic shape, ultralight weight Price: $99.99 (regular) $129.99 (4k/8k version)

Design

When it comes to design, Glorious hasn’t really changed much with their Model D. The Model D 2 Pro is still their iconic large, ergonomic design but with a solid body instead of the infamous honeycomb fans are used to.

The mouse has six buttons, with two on the left side and one on top alongside the two main clickers and a scroll wheel. For branding, you’ll find the Glorious Model D 2 Pro logo gracing the right front side of the mouse.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

Flip it onto its back, and you’ll see more of the mouse’s rather basic design. It comes with four skates attached, and Glorious includes skate extenders in the box that are quite easy to put on.

Article continues after ad

You’ll see the DPI indicator light on the left side and a power switch on the right.

There’s a USB-C charging port on the front of the mouse, which is surrounded by an inlayed area for Glorious’ custom USB-C cable. As it’s an esports focused mouse, we can only assume that the cable design is to help prevent it falling out mid match. If you want to use your existing charging cable instead, don’t fret, because it will work just fine.

Article continues after ad

The USB-A 2.4Ghz wireless dongle is small, but Glorious includes an adapter so you can connect it via USB-C to your computer. In my setup, I used it to bring the adapter to the top of my desk for optimal connection.

Article continues after ad

Features

Glorious made the Model D 2 Pro to be quite basic, focusing on just the aspects that make a high quality mouse for your favorite esports titles.

It sports Glorious Optical Switches under both main buttons, and the company says they’ll last for 100,000,000 clicks. Of course, I haven’t put it through near that much testing though, so check back in about 10 years and i’ll update you. Jokes aside, they feel fantastic and I have no doubt they’ll last quite some time.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

The BAMF 2.0 26K sensor gives users a vast range of DPI adjustments, which makes the mouse perfect for just about every gamers preferences — whether you like to fling your arm around your desk or make short, precise wrist movements in game.

Article continues after ad

Battery life

The battery life with the Model D 2 Pro is rated to be around 80 hours and I can definitely see it hitting close to that when the mouse is set to 1,000Hz polling.

With 4,000 and 8,000Hz polling rate, you’ll get about 25 and 35 hours respectively according to the company. My tests on both mice at all three polling rates came out showed that Glorious’ testing was extremely accurate, with my results coming just 2-3 hours shy of theirs.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The battery life is by far the most stand out point of the Model D 2 Pro, leaving me quite impressed.

Glorious Core software

The Glorious Core software offers the ability to adjust various settings on your mouse, and our experience with it has been rather pleasant. There’s no tutorial, but much like the Model D 2 Pro, the software is quite basic and easy to get the hang of.

Article continues after ad

Glorious Core lists all of your connected devices on the side, and from there you can immediately choose your profile and check battery life.

Article continues after ad





In the top right, you can adjust your key bindings or performance which is mainly just DPI adjustments on the regular model. On the 4k/8k version, this is where you’ll be able to choose your polling rate as well.

They’ve created by far one of the most basic, and easy to use peripheral software I’ve used recently while making sure to pack in every feature users would need in a mouse.

Article continues after ad

Gaming Performance

Being an esports-focused mouse, I made sure to use the mouse in various esports titles like Counter-Strike 2, Overwatch 2, and Valorant.

Article continues after ad

Performance was great across the board, with the BAMF 2.0 Sensor in the Model D 2 Pro not skipping a beat throughout all three games.

Dexerto

The Glorious Optical switches provided great feedback, and I felt confident as I hit all my shots while tagging enemies for the rest of my team.

Should you buy it?

The Glorious Model D 2 Pro is a great no-frills esports mouse for those that prefer a bigger, ergonomic shape on their peripherals and I definitely recommend buying it if it fits your needs.

Article continues after ad

However, I question who exactly would want something this size. Most of the esports community tends to gravitate towards smaller options, like the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2, Razer Deathadder V3 Pro, or Zowie EC2-CW.

Article continues after ad

While we didn’t test out Glorious’ smaller option, the Model O 2 Pro, we can say that it’s probably worth checking out if you’d still like to buy from Glorious.

The verdict: 4/5

The Glorious Model D 2 Pro is an stellar, no-frills mouse with a great weight and feel that any esports player who wants a bigger mouse should check out. The build quality is superb, and the addition of optional extended feet in the box is a welcome addition.