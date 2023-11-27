Get over 30% off over this 65-inch LG 4K LED TV in Cyber Monday deal

If you’re looking to add a 65-inch smart LED TV to your living room, Walmart is offering over 33% discount on this LG TV.

If you want to upgrade to a future-ready 4K TV ready for next-gen gaming without emptying your bank account, Walmart’s latest home theater deal delivers in spades.

The retail giant is offering a 65-inch LG 4K TV with built-in AI processing for just under $400 after a massive $199 price cut.

AI-powered cinematic expereience at home

While LG’s premium C- and G-series OLED TVs get more attention, this LG UQ900 demonstrates that LG can still deliver sensational 4K home theatre quality at an affordable mid-range price point after a meaty $199 discount from Walmart.

The LG 65″ Class 4K UHD TV delivers an unparalleled visual experience with its stunning 4K resolution. Boasting over 8 million pixels, this TV brings every scene to life with remarkable clarity, vibrant colors, and breathtaking detail.

LG’s capable a7 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K is central to the stellar imaging performance. This chip leverages improved deep learning algorithms to actively identify content types in real-time and automatically optimize picture and sound settings to suit the media you’re viewing best. This means you get impressive 4K clarity and optimal image processing across films, TV shows, sports, and gaming.

The LG UQ900 also has built-in access to Netflix, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max, and instant access to over 300 free LG Channels.

