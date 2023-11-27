Get this BenQ Projector with over $200 off in Cyber Monday deal

Want to supersize your gaming experience? This BenQ gaming projector can deliver crystal-clear imagery and is also cheaper this Cyber Monday.

If you want to enhance your gaming experience, Best Buy and Amazon just dropped a mouthwatering Cyber Monday deal, taking $200 off BenQ’s TK700STi short-throw gaming projector. This projector can transform any room into a big-screen gaming paradise for under $1300.

Occasionally, this projector goes cheaper than the current price. However, recent trends show this is the best bang for your buck.

Article continues after ad

Integrated Android TV

The BenQ TK700STi boasts a stunning 4K resolution, with a whopping 3840 x 2160 pixels. That means that every detail, every texture, and every color will be rendered with crystal-clear clarity. Coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate, you can even use it to play games at high framerates.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The BenQ TK700STi also features technology specifically designed to enhance your gaming experience. For example, it has a dedicated “Game Mode” that optimizes the projector’s gaming settings, ensuring you get the best possible picture. Plus, it has a built-in “Gaming Input” feature that allows you to connect your console or PC directly to the projector, reducing lag and making setting up your gaming sessions easier.

Article continues after ad

This projector can be placed just inches from the wall or screen to output images between 60 to 120 inches big, offering a cinematic gaming experience. Thanks to Texas Instruments’ 0.47′′ DMD chip, the TK700STi can accept and output 4K visuals for ultra-sharp details and high dynamic range pop whether you game or binge shows. You can stream games directly or wirelessly mirror screens without any external dongle.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.