65-inch LG OLED TV plummets to its lowest price on Amazon

LG’s affordable 65-inch B3 OLED TV has gone cheaper than ever. With a $200 discount on the regular price, the LG B3 OLED is a steal deal.

Are you looking to add an OLED TV to your home entertainment setup but want to save money? If so, then consider getting the 65-inch LG B3 OLED TV.

If you buy this TV directly from LG, you also get a free smart cam with every purchase. This is a limited-time offer and is valid only till March 31.

The best mid-tier 65-inch OLED TV

The 65-inch LG B3 OLED can add significant value to your home theatre setup. This mid-tier OLED TV features over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. Thanks to these pixels, you get darker blacks and bright red colors, which make everything, including movies, games, and web shows, a treat to watch.

This TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support – making it ideal for gamers as well. You also get features like VRR support, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support – typically only in high-end or flagship TVs.

You also have features like Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos that support an immersive viewing experience.

For those interested in technical details, the B3 OLED has a Gen 2 OLED Evo panel and the new α7 AI Processor Gen6 for smooth motion processing and upscaling. For the uninitiated, the panel used in this TV also features LG C2– a premium OLED TV released in 2022.

The LG B3 OLED runs on LG’s webOS 23 and supports Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear with AirPlay 2 streaming.

