Get a massive $2000 off this LG C2 OLED clearance deal

The excellent LG C2 TV is on clearance at Best Buy for a record-low price. It’s one of the best TVs money can buy and it’s now hit an incredibly low price.

TV makers LG have recently launched their new C3 TVs, leaving the lingering C2 stock to have its price slashed.

Best Buy has reduced a 77-inch LG C2 down to a mere $979.99, a reduction of $1820. That’s right, nearly two grand has been cut from not only a massive TV, but one of the best OLED screens currently available.

Article continues after ad

The C-series TVs are like LG’s flagships. They provide this immense quality, with pinpoint accurate colors and crisp visuals.

Article continues after ad

For those into games, it supports up to 120Hz, which is where both PS5 and Xbox Series X and S systems top out. You’ll get the drop on any unsuspecting opponent with your far smoother, much more reactive screen.

As with most smart TVs, the LG C2 will replace any need for an external device like a Fire Stick or Roku. The App Store built-in provides a multitude of options and features for you to take advantage of.

Article continues after ad

LG C2 gets nearly $2000 off in clearance sale

LG

The LG C-series has become a go-to recommendation for TVs from many people, including industry experts Digital Foundry.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

LG’s C2 also supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), making gaming much smoother in the event of lost frames, judder, and screen tearing.

Article continues after ad

For those on PC, while you might not hit the highs of certain PC monitors in terms of refresh rate, it does support G-Sync. This will actively eliminate any screen tearing if your PC has an Nvidia GPU. For those on AMD and Intel, there’s a Freesync option too.

Article continues after ad

The LG C2 is still excellent, even with the C3 being launched. At the price Best Buy has reduced it down to in the clearance, it’s too good of a deal to pass up.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.