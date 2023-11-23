Get $700 off 4070 Ti prebuilt gaming PC in Newegg Black Friday deal

Save on a new pre-built gaming PC with impressive specs with this early Black Friday deal from Newegg.

Not everyone has the time or the requisite skills to build a cutting-edge PC gaming rig completely from scratch. For those in that situation, a pre-built PC is a tempting prospect, particularly when they are on a 27% discount like this Skytech Eclipse Lite gaming PC from Newegg.

The Skytech Eclipse Lite boasts some impressive specs, powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU, a chip that gets our pick as the best gaming CPU currently on the market. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D chip shows up to 11% performance improvement on many modern games compared to its competitors, thanks to its cutting-edge 3D V-RAM cache.

Pre-built gaming power on a budget

For graphics, the Skytech Eclipse Lite comes equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, a powerful GPU that allows users to take advantage of DLSS 3 technology. DLSS or Deep Learning Super Sampling is supported by Nvidia 40-series graphics cards and can be used to improve the performance of many modern games. In Starfield, players can see framerates go from 80fps up to 150fps with all DLSS functions enabled, a remarkable jump in performance capability.

The Ryzen 7000 series of processors require DDR5 RAM, and this computer comes with 32GB to ensure swift loading of games and applications. For stage, a 1TB NVMe SSD is included, which offers plenty of storage space for games and apps, with SSD swiftness for read and write speeds.

Newegg, Pexels

The case has four RGB fans and a front mesh for maximum airflow to keep components cool, and a gaming mouse and keyboard are included with the bundle.

Thanks to a 27% discount, this gaming PC package can be bought at Newegg for $1,799.99, which is almost $700 off the usual price.

