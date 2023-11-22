Asus finally announces RTX 4060 Ti with SSD slot because why not

Asus has finally announced the Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti SSD graphics card, which sports a m.2 NVME SSD slot underneath the backplate.

As technology continues to advance, companies have innovated with just about every consumer device available.

Graphics Cards are no exception, as they keep getting more powerful, faster, and even more feature-packed. Asus revealed a graphics card earlier in 2023 that came equipped with a m.2 slot under the backplate, for example.

That GPU is the Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti SSD, and Asus has finally made it official.

Asus reveals GPU with SSD slots because why not

Revealed in a press release on their website, the Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti SSD graphics card is one of the most unique cards to ever be announced.

It mostly looks like a regular GPU, but under the backplate and accessible through a removable action directly above the slot.

Asus says that it’ll support PCI-E 5.0 if your motherboard does, and that if you put a m.2 SSD into its slot — you might lose the ability to use one of your motherboard’s m.2 ports. This effectively makes it simply an option rather than an expansion slot.

However, using the slot attached to the 4060 Ti has many advantages when compared to most motherboard options. Thanks to installed thermal pads and the GPU fans, Asus says their testing revealed up to 40% lower temperatures on the m.2.

The company hasn’t shared a price or launch window just yet, but we’ll be sure to update you when they do. In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for more tech news.