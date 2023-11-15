How to watch Billboard Music Awards 2023: All categories & nominees
The 2023 Billboard Music Awards boasts some of the biggest names in music, such as Taylor Swift and Drake, and promises to deliver a unique experience for fans.
Every year, the Billboard Music Awards celebrate the most streamed and best-selling artists across all genres. From country to pop and rock, the show honors the cream of the crop by using performance metrics on sales, streaming, and touring charts.
Taylor Swift leads this year’s nominees with 20, quickly followed by SZA and country star Morgan Wallen, who each boast 17 nods. Other major nominees include Drake, The Weeknd, Zach Bryan, 21 Savage, and Miley Cyrus, among many others.
Here’s everything we know about the nominees and how to watch the event.
The nominees for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards
Top Artist
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Album
- Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
- Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
- Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
- SZA, SOS
- Taylor Swift, Midnights
Top Hot 100 Song
- “Creepin,'” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
- “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
- “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Peso Pluma
- Zach Bryan
Top Male Artist
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd
- Zach Bryan
Top Female Artist
- Beyoncé
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
- Eslabon Armado
- Fifty Fifty
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Metallica
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- Drake
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Top Global K-Pop Artist
- Jimin
- NewJeans
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- TWICE
Top K-Pop Album
- Jimin, FACE
- NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’
- Stray Kids, 5-STAR
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
- TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album
Top Global K-Pop Song
- “Cupid,” Fifty Fifty
- “Like Crazy,” Jimin
- “Seven,” Jungkook ft. Latto
- “Ditto,” NewJeans
- “OMG,” NewJeans
Top K-Pop Touring Artist
- BLACKPINK
- SUGA
- TWICE
Find a complete list of nominees on Billboard.com.
How to watch the 2023 BBMAs
The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will air on November 19, 2023, and can be watched online.
Instead of airing on a primetime network, the show will be broadcast online. Performances and awards will be unveiled from various locations around the world, giving fans a deeper glimpse into artists’ work and touring lives.
Billboard will also utilize its social channels to reveal award winners and performers. In a partnership with Spotify, select fans will be gifted a golden ticket to attend their favorite artist’s concert during the telecast.
We’ll update this article with winners after the ceremony. In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for more music news.