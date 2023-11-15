Entertainment

How to watch Billboard Music Awards 2023: All categories & nominees

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards boasts some of the biggest names in music, such as Taylor Swift and Drake, and promises to deliver a unique experience for fans.

Every year, the Billboard Music Awards celebrate the most streamed and best-selling artists across all genres. From country to pop and rock, the show honors the cream of the crop by using performance metrics on sales, streaming, and touring charts.

Taylor Swift leads this year’s nominees with 20, quickly followed by SZA and country star Morgan Wallen, who each boast 17 nods. Other major nominees include Drake, The Weeknd, Zach Bryan, 21 Savage, and Miley Cyrus, among many others.

Here’s everything we know about the nominees and how to watch the event.

The nominees for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Top Artist

  • Drake
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

  • Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
  • Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
  • Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
  • SZA, SOS
  • Taylor Swift, Midnights

Top Hot 100 Song

  • “Creepin,'” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
  • “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
  • “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
  • “Kill Bill,” SZA
  • “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

  • Bailey Zimmerman
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Peso Pluma
  • Zach Bryan

Top Male Artist

  • Drake
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • The Weeknd
  • Zach Bryan

Top Female Artist

  • Beyoncé
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

  • Eslabon Armado
  • Fifty Fifty
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Grupo Frontera
  • Metallica

Top Billboard 200 Artist

  • Drake
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

  • Drake
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist

  • Drake
  • Morgan Wallen
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift
  • Zach Bryan

Top Global K-Pop Artist

  • Jimin
  • NewJeans
  • Stray Kids
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER
  • TWICE

Top K-Pop Album

  • Jimin, FACE
  • NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’
  • Stray Kids, 5-STAR
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
  • TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album

Top Global K-Pop Song

  • “Cupid,” Fifty Fifty
  • “Like Crazy,” Jimin
  • “Seven,” Jungkook ft. Latto
  • “Ditto,” NewJeans
  • “OMG,” NewJeans

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

  • BLACKPINK
  • SUGA
  • TWICE

Find a complete list of nominees on Billboard.com.

How to watch the 2023 BBMAs

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will air on November 19, 2023, and can be watched online.

Instead of airing on a primetime network, the show will be broadcast online. Performances and awards will be unveiled from various locations around the world, giving fans a deeper glimpse into artists’ work and touring lives.

Billboard will also utilize its social channels to reveal award winners and performers. In a partnership with Spotify, select fans will be gifted a golden ticket to attend their favorite artist’s concert during the telecast.

