First Neuralink patient claims implant is like “an aimbot” for gaming on Joe Rogan podcast

Noland Arbaugh reveals in the Joe Rogan podcast how the Neuralink implant could change the face of competitive gaming.

Noland Arbaugh, the first human patient of the Neuralink chip, has already experienced just how the implant has improved his gaming sessions. Whether it’s being able to now spend hours on Civilization IV, or using it to play and win, chess matches.

Now the 29-year-old revealed to Joe Rogan that having the Neuralink implant is like “having an aim-bot” for gaming in his head.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Arbaugh explained that the aim detection of the implant is so fast and accurate, that it’ll likely one day require the setting up of separate leagues in competitive gaming.

“Sometimes it’s so good it’ll move before I even think it to move”, Arbaugh explains. “With video games, you just need to think for it to move somewhere.”

In the latest podcast episode, Arbaugh explained that as it’s quicker than your thoughts, it’ll be difficult for other players to keep up with the Neuralink. As it stands, Arbaugh, who is paralyzed from the shoulders down, has shown off the implant’s prowess online while playing a virtual game of chess.

However, it hasn’t yet been put to the test in first-person shooters like Fortnite or Call of Duty, where Arbaugh believes it could truly make a difference.

Rogan, mesmerized by the thought, chimed in on the episode to imagine how the Neuralink could stand in games of Quake, where having a fast and accurate aim is required to get the upper hand on enemies, and other players.

“That’s gonna be wild for something like Quake”, Rogan states. “Or a fast first-person shooter, you’re running down hallways and you just catch some people and shoot them instantaneously.”



As of now, Arbaugh hasn’t yet topped the leaderboards in gaming tournaments with the Neuralink implant. However, he is currently preparing to receive yet another brain implant. According to Elon Musk himself, the second Neuralink will allow Arbaugh’s other brain hemisphere to interact ‘telepathically’ with his PC.

Musk stated on X/Twitter that it would be like having two-handed control ability, similar to that of a mouse and keyboard. Hopefully, this could give Arbaugh the gaming edge he’s looking for one day.