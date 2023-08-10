Quake 2 remaster shadow drops on all platforms

During QuakeCon 2023, Bethesda released a remaster of Quake 2 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Following rumors of the game’s existence and impending release, Bethesda has shadow-dropped a remaster of the 1997 sci-fi FPS classic Quake 2.

This new version of the game comes with a variety of visual and performance enhancements, plus online and local multiplayer, cross-platform play, and a new brand-new expansion.

Quake 2 remaster is now available on all platforms, including Game Pass

Gamers on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch can purchase Quake 2 for $9.99/£7.99. The game is also included as part of Xbox Game Pass.

The remaster’s improvements include support for widescreen and 4K resolution, improved enemy animation and AI, and motion aiming for PlayStation and Switch. There’s also split-screen local multiplayer and Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, and Capture the Flag that can be enjoyed locally or online with up to 16 players.

Also included is Quake II 64 and both of the original’s expansions, Mission Pack: The Reckoning and Mission Pack: Ground Zero.

If that wasn’t enough, Quake 2’s remaster introduces an all-new expansion made by Wolfenstein developer MachineGames titled “Call of the Machine.” This adds another 28 campaign levels and a multiplayer Deathmatch map.

With so much content, the Quake 2 remaster looks to be a solid package with a lot to offer fans both new and old. Just updating the classic shooter with some improvements to its graphics and gameplay would have been great on its own, but supporting so many online modes and adding brand-new content on top of that shows Bethesda was willing to go above and beyond for one of its beloved games.

At the very least, it’s a sharp contrast to Rockstar Games, whose recently announced Red Dead Redemption port for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch has infuriated fans for its lack of content and $50 price tag.