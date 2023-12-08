​​Final shows off its new headphones & earbuds in time for the holiday season

Final Audio’s flagship ZE8000 MK2 earbuds and UX2000 ANC gaming headphones look to rival Apple and Sony’s premium headphones.

Final, a brand known for its audio products, has released a couple of headphones. The ZE8000 MK2 is a flagship true wireless earbud with 8K sound.

The UX2000 is an over-the-ear headphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and low latency mode, making it ideal for gaming and listening to music on the go.

The earbuds, ZE8000 MK2, are a successor to the ZE8000 released earlier this year. While the design of the two earbuds remains similar, the MK2 offers an improved signal-to-noise ratio to give a detailed and more precise sound. The company says that this helps in reproducing musical instruments accurately.

The company claims these earbuds offer the “fullest possible portrayal of sound texture and detail” and come with a new Shield Fin ear, offering a more secure and comfortable fit. According to Final, when ANC is enabled, this results in “a 32% increase in isolation.”

The ZE8000 MK2 has a five-hour battery life and an additional 10 hours from the case. It also supports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound, given that you have a compatible setup offering a playback up to 24-bit/96kHz. Priced at $399.99, the Mk2 will go on sale from December 8th 2023 onwards.

The UX2000, which reminds you of Sony’s 1000 XM4s from a distance, offers a long and impressive battery life of 45 hours, even with ANC turned on.

They ship with a dedicated gaming mode that offers low-latency connectivity and an immersive audio experience. Priced at $119, Final UX2000 also goes on sale from December 8th onwards.

We’ve got a review of Final UX2000 in the works, and the headset is impressive for its price and features. Look out for our review, which might help you with your festive purchases.