Dave the Diver is perfect on Steam Deck & is 20% off right now

The current small gaming darling, Dave the Diver, has a sweet 20% discount on the Humble Store. It’s a swell game that you shouldn’t miss.

Dave the Diver might be one of the best games about fishing to release this year. While it’s odd that there are two “indie” fishing games made this year, Dave the Diver isn’t afraid of the depths. It’s actually currently hosting a crossover with Dredge right now in fact.

Article continues after ad

You play Dave, a diver. He finds himself roped into helping run a restaurant, where you’ll have to serve food and drinks. During the day you’ll be diving deep for new fish to serve, as well as upgrading yourself for future dives.

Article continues after ad

It’s a fascinating loop and one that will suck you straight into the filter, so to speak. It’s one of those “just one more go” type of games. While the game is fairly light-hearted, it does quickly ramp up as you face off with bigger sea creatures in the depths. It also contains a funny little story to follow, as our lovable shmuck gets into different ever more dangerous situations.

Article continues after ad

Dave the Diver gets neat 20% discount and is perfect on Steam Deck

The Steam Deck, meanwhile, is the perfect place to play Dave the Diver. Its addictive nature and quick burst style allow for those quick “pick up and play” sessions. Dave the Diver is also one of those games where you’ll look up from the Steam Deck having missed your show entirely.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Seriously, do you know how many Star Trek: The Next Generation episodes I missed because I was busy fishing?

It works superbly on the hardware, and it looks gorgeous on the Steam Deck OLED or DeckHD screens. I’ve been playing it at 1200p and not noticed too much of a dip in performance on the DeckHD as well.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.