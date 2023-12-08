Dave The Diver x Dredge collab announced at The Game Awards 2023

Prolific titles Dave the Diver and Dredge have announced a new collaboration at The Game Awards 2023 showcasing a trailer.

Dave the Diver has been one of the most popular titles to launch on Steam in 2023, the mix of diving and running a sushi store stole players’ hearts, seeing massive success. Similarly, New Zealand developers Black Salt Games also saw fantastic success with their fishing horror title Dredge, bringing Lovecraftian creatures to scare players.

With such similar themes brought across the two titles, like fishing, the fear of the ocean and depths, and more, the games uncannily mirrored one another

In an absolute surprise to everyone, the two games are coming together for a collaboration, as announced at The Game Awards 2023.

Dave The Diver – Dredge DLC will bring the best of both games together, letting players experience the horrors in the pixel RPG. The DLC will include several horrific creatures that Dave can encounter, truly turning the waters below into a terrifying experience whilst diving.

This DLC also includes experiences out of the water, with new seemingly cultist customers entering Bancho Sushi for their share of food.

On top of that, we got a glimpse of the Travelling Merchant from Dredge, who will seemingly be joining the roster of NPCs as a merchant of some sort.

This exciting collaboration will be heading to Dave the Diver very shortly, with the release date being announced as 15th December 2023.