Apple’s best-value earbuds drop to record low price before Black Friday

Looking to kit yourself out with some new wireless earbuds? The Beats Studio Buds Plus has dropped to its record-low price ahead of Black Friday, meaning you can pick up a bargain.

Getting a pair of earbuds from Apple doesn’t mean you only have to pick up a pair of AirPods. Instead, the company’s other audio brand, Beats, has released an incredibly accomplished set of earbuds this year. We tested them, and thought they were fantastic in our review.

Sporting features like on-board buttons, as well as noise cancellation and transparency modes, the Beats Studio Buds Plus are an excellent alternative to Apple’s AirPods Pro, and it’s once again dropped to a record-low price with 24% off ahead of Black Friday.

Beats Studio Buds Plus are all killer, no filler

Throughout our extensive testing, we found that the headphones performed well across all genres. We tested them with Hip-Hop, Grindcore and Electronic music. Subtle details are retained despite a lack of dedicated customizable EQ. You don’t really need to tune these out of the box, and they pair flawlessly to any modern Apple device. This makes device switching between your phone and MacBook incredibly painless.

While they won’t be making any waves for being the highest-end buds around, they are incredibly comfortable to use for extended periods of time, which is one of the highest compliments you can give a pair of earbuds, especially since other earbuds can become uncomfortable after exended use. We still keep going back to this pair of earbuds, even after our testing period, just because they are incredibly hassle-free.

It’s likely that this is the best price you are going to find for the Beats Studio Buds Plus on this side of Black Friday, and they will even ship in the swish transparent color scheme, which is all of the rage at the moment.

