Boost your Steam Deck & Switch storage with nearly 50% off this 1TB microSD

You can never have enough storage these days. The Lexar 1TB microSD has been slashed in price by 47% for a fantastic boost in storage.

The Switch and Steam Deck can often suffer from the worst fate in gaming: a lack of storage. While there are tonnes of ways to upgrade your Steam Deck, the Switch isn’t so lucky. Plus, some folks just aren’t very good at opening up electronics.

Like myself, who almost broke his Steam Deck modding it to the extreme.

Article continues after ad

The Lexar 1TB microSD is pretty much our go-to recommendation for increasing your portable storage. Have you ever gone portable with a device crammed full of games? It’s luxury.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the lowest we’ve seen the Lexar 1TB microSD card, but it’s only off by a few dollars.

While those who don’t order – at the time of writing – in the next 10 to 11 hours won’t get it until after Christmas, it’s all good. Don’t fret too much. Think about all the games you can install in the meantime, and then the ones you can fill up the microSD once you’re properly settled in for the holidays.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

If you want it in time for the holidays, we recommend signing up for Amazon Prime:

Article continues after ad

Lexar 1TB microSD gets 47% off in last-minute sale

Don’t worry about load times on the Steam Deck. Valve’s wizardry means that loading times are pretty much identical to the stock SSD, and even after upgrading, we’ve barely noticed the difference. It’s always good to have a backup extra storage on hand.

For me, it’s where I often put a lot of my emulation files, as I swap between various devices. While I have a lot of the files stored on my PC, with the recent spate of reviews for handheld hardware, it’s become far easier to just swap out the microSD between devices.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, on Switch, you’ll find the built-in 32GB of storage to be worthless once you get going. It immediately turns the Switch from a paltry storage machine to a video game jukebox.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.