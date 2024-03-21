Sonos Ray soundbar price plummets in Amazon spring sale

The Sonos Ray compact soundbar is 20% cheaper on Amazon right now. This is the lowest price since the Black Friday sales.

The Sonos Ray is a compact soundbar that promises to improve your home theatre’s audio performance. This stylish soundbar comes in two colorways: Black and White. It also carries a minimalistic design to blend in with your living room’s aesthetic.

It retails at $279 regularly, but with a discount of $56, the Sonos Ray is priced below $225 during the Amazon Spring Sale, making it one of the more affordable high-quality soundbars on the market.

The Sonos Ray might look tiny for a soundbar, but it packs two high-performance mid-woofers, a single tweeter, and four Class-D amps to produce the room-filling sound we need during those action sequences.

Sonos

This standalone soundbar doesn’t come with a subwoofer, yet it can produce more powerful sound than most of its competitors, Sonos claims.

While it has physical buttons at the top, playback controls, and track skipping, you can control the soundbar wirelessly using the Sonos App. It also has a built-in IR receiver that lets you control the soundbar with universal remote controllers available on the market.

For connectivity, the Sonos Ray misses out on the HDMI eARC/ARC connection but has a digital optical connection for a wired connection with the TV. It also has an Ethernet port and Wi-Fi for wireless audio streaming.

Apart from using it with your TV, you can also pair the Sonos Ray soundbar with an Alexa-powered Echo speaker. Once you set the Ray as a preferred output source for the Echo, you can get the Sonos Ray to play any music you choose.

