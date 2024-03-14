Save $100 on this excellent Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar

Are you planning to upgrade your home theatre’s audio output? Consider getting the Sonos Beam Gen 2 smart sound bar, which is back at Black Friday prices for a limited time.

While all smart TVs have a built-in sound system, the audio quality is rarely impressive. This is why pairing an external speaker is necessary to upgrade the audio experience.

Sonos’s Beam Gen 2 soundbar is an excellent choice for standalone soundbars and is known for producing room-filling, high-resolution sound.

This smart soundbar generally sells for around $499, but for a limited time, it is up for grabs for just $399. This discount of $100 brings the price down to Black Friday level. So, if you missed picking up this soundbar, you’ve got another shot now.

Article continues after ad

Best stand-alone soundbar under $500?

The second-gen Sonos Beam doesn’t have an external subwoofer to tag along and is considered one of the best standalone soundbars at under $500. This discount of $100 has this speaker punch way above its weight.

Article continues after ad

Sonos

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is a compact and powerful soundbar with significant improvements over its predecessor. It has premium features like virtual Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC compatibility, and a refreshed design.

This speaker is known to reproduce clear dialogues in movies and TV shows. At the same time, vocals and lead instruments in your favorite music are generally detailed.

Since this soundbar has a compact design, it is ideal for entertainment setups with space constraints. The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is small enough to fit easily between the legs of most 55-inch TVs.

Article continues after ad

You can also set up this soundbar with the help of a bundled Sonos app. This app lets you pair the speaker with other Sonos devices in your home for a multi-room listening experience.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.