Yamaha’s soundbar gets staggering 40% discount in limited deal

Are you looking to add a soundbar to your home theater setup? Consider getting a Yamaha SR-B20A, which is currently 40% off on Woot.

A good soundbar can massively upgrade your movie-watching or gaming experience. Since most smart TVs lack quality sound output, these external speakers are essential for home entertainment.

Yamaha SR-B20A is a budget-friendly soundbar with built-in subwoofers and wireless connectivity, generally priced at $200. It is now available for under $120 in a limited-time deal on Woot. This soundbar has an average rating of 4.5 with over 2379 reviews on Amazon, so the Yamaha SR-B20A could be a steal if you want to pair a compact soundbar with your TV.

Article continues after ad

Is this the best soundbar for under $200?

The Yamaha SR-B20A is an excellent buy for people who want a great-sounding soundbar, are ok without Wi-Fi audio streaming, and have a tight budget of $200.

Yamaha

This is an all-in-one soundbar, meaning you do not have a separate subwoofer, making it ideal for home theatre setups with limited space.

Article continues after ad

This 2.1-channel soundbar has two 2.125-inch drivers, two 1-inch tweeters for the left and right channels, and two down-firing 3-inch woofers. Together, this combination of speakers can result in a much-improved listening experience.

Moreover, you can hear the dialogues clearly with the help of Yamaha’s Clear Voice technology. It also supports DTS Virtual:X to offer a surround sound experience.

Article continues after ad

On the connectivity side, the Yamaha SR-B20A can be connected to your TV using an HDMI or an Optical cable. You also have Bluetooth for wireless connectivity. Most importantly, an RCA subwoofer output allows you to pair the speaker with a wired subwoofer to improve the audio output further.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.