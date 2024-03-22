High-end Samsung soundbar plummets in unbelievable 47% price cut

The Samsung HW-Q990C soundbar can upgrade the audio of your home theatre setup like nothing else. It is one of the best soundbars and has plummeted to the cheapest price we’ve ever seen.

The Samsung HW-Q990C is the best soundbar you can get right now, and the best Dolby Atmos soundbar available on the market.

This soundbar improves the audio output from your premium TV in your living room and lets you enjoy movies, music, and more with excellent spatial audio with thunderous bass.

The Samsung HW-Q990C is a premium soundbar that sells for around $1900 on platforms like Amazon or Best Buy. However, this unbelievable deal on Woot reduces the price by 47%, bringing the effective price below $1000.

More affordable than ever before

The Samsung HW-Q990C has a crazy 11.1.4 channel configuration that combines to produce 656W output. This setup offers wireless Dolby Atmos and DTS:X functionality, resulting in a surround-sound experience with a theatre-like audio experience right at home.

The soundbar is equipped with Samsung’s Q-Symphony technology that allows the speaker to sync perfectly with the images on Samsung TVs, giving you an extremely detailed and perfect audio experience.

The Samsung HW-Q990C is smart enough to automatically calibrate and optimize the audio output from the two satellite speakers regardless of their placement in the room. These wireless satellite speakers have up-firing speakers to produce overhead audio effects and a 3D sound experience.

The soundbar also comes with Alexa built-in and lets you control the speaker setup using voice commands and stream songs and podcasts of your choice.

If you’re into Samsung’s smart home ecosystem, the HW-Q990C also has SmartThings Hub functionality that lets you monitor and control other smart home devices.

