Asus reveals ROG Azoth 75% mechanical gaming keyboard

Asus has just announced the ROG Azoth mechanical keyboard, the company’s first 75% form factor keyboard in its lineup.

CES 2023 has begun, and with it is a wide variety of announcements from some of the biggest companies in the tech industry.

From Intel bringing their 13th-Gen processors to laptops to rumors around Samsung revealing a folding phone, the announcements are fun for everyone.

It also brings a variety of new peripherals, too, and Asus is among the first to do so with its new Republic of Gamers Azoth 75% mechanical gaming keyboard.

Asus ROG

Asus reveals ROG Azoth 75% gaming keyboard

Coming at the likes of the ever-popular Keychron Q1, Asus’ ROG Azoth keyboard is the company’s first 75% form factor gaming keyboard.

It features an OLED display on the top right, with the ability to view an animation, audio visualization, or general system info that you can adjust with the three-way knob built into the side of the board.

On top of that, Asus ROG has built the Azoth with a silicone gasket mount, three layers of foam, and ROG NX switches to provide a high-quality feel and sound.

ROG’s NX switches are available in Blue (Clicky and Tactile), Browns (Ultra Tactile), and Red (Linear and Swift.) All of these use the standard cherry MX stem to accommodate your favorite keycaps.

The features don’t stop there either, ASUS has also managed to cram in 2.4ghz and Bluetooth wireless alongside its wired USB mode.

Asus hasn’t released information on availability or price just yet, but we’ll be sure to update you if they do in the coming days.