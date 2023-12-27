Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro is 41% off in bargain holiday deal

The M1 Pro-equipped MacBook Pro is currently 41% off on Woot – but only when you opt for 1TB storage, 16GB RAM, and a 16.2-inch display.

The new Apple M3 MacBook Pros are on sale, and lots of stores have already slashed their prices. But if you’re not all about the latest and greatest, Woot is offering a killer deal on the M1 Pro MacBook Pro – a whopping 41% off. That’s over $1100 off the regular price. This MacBook deal is worth scooping up before it’s too late.

The deal gets you the powerful M1 Pro processor, which is not far behind the M3 Pro. On top of that, there’s a whopping 1TB SSD for all your media and files. The screen is a huge 16.2-inch liquid retina display that’ll look sharp as can be. We don’t expect the laptop’s price to drop further than this so snag it while you can.

M1 Pro MacBook Pro is too good to pass at this price

Apple

As mentioned, the discount applies to the M1 Pro MacBook Pro’s 1TB storage trim with 16GB RAM and a 16-inch display. This is a great combination for power users. 1TB SSD ensures you have ample storage for all your files and 16GB RAM means you’ll get lag-free performance.

Plus, the 16.2-inch Liquid Retina is great for binge-watching the best movies of 2023. There’s little difference between the displays of the M3 and M1 MacBook Pros. The resolution is essentially the same, and the latest models only get a 100-nit brightness boost.

Apple claims the laptop can offer 17-18 hours of battery, which should be enough for most users. The MacBook Pro also brings a 1080P HD camera to make you look your best in meetings and video calls.

Overall, the M1 MacBook Pro is a steal with the discounts, so you might want to snatch this deal up while you still can.

