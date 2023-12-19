Tech

M3 MacBook Pro with 1TB storage gets $200 holiday price cut

Anurag Singh
Apple MacBook Pro M3 laptops against a blue backgroundApple / Pexels

B&H is offering a sweet $200 discount on the latest and greatest M3 MacBook Pro. The laptop is offered with 1TB storage and offers 8GB RAM.

If you are looking for a powerful laptop this holiday season, end your search with the M3 MacBook Pro. Featuring Apple’s most powerful M3 silicon, the laptop runs smooth and is perfect for all types of creatives. And if you buy it from B&H’s holiday sale, you can even score a solid $200 discount on the 1TB storage trim.

Article continues after ad
Buy M3 MacBook Pro from B&H

M3 MacBook Pro debuted in October this year and alongside a chipset upgrade, it also brings a better display, more battery life, and improved connectivity options. The B&H deal will vanish before you know so snag it while you can.

M3 MacBook Pro is Apple’s best laptop to date

Apple MacBook Pro M3 front display

B&H is offering the $200 discount on the 1TB SSD + 8GB RAM variant of the M3 MacBook Pro. You get the laptop in Space Black color option with 14-inch display.

M3 MacBook Pro has a Liquid Retina display with improved 600 nits local brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and better resolution. It comes with three Thunderbolt 14 ports, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a MagSafe connector for charging.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech
Article continues after ad

The M3 chip inside the laptop is much faster than its predecessor. It also brings new features with it. There’s Dynamic Caching, which boosts performance while performing demanding tasks. You even get gaming features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading.

The B&H discount makes the M3 MacBook Pro a solid laptop for those who need a power-packed device, which is not too bulky. We are not sure how long the deal will last. You might want to pick up the pace.

Related:

The best graphics card in 2023: Nvidia, AMD & more

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Related Topics

Apple

About The Author

Anurag Singh

Anurag is a Tech writer at Dexerto. He is an expert in laptops, smartphones, and wearables. Anurag has previously covered major brands like Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft. He's previously written for publications like Android Police, Neowin, MakeTechEasier, Gizmochina, and more. Get in touch at Anurag.singh@dexerto.com.