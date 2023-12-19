M3 MacBook Pro with 1TB storage gets $200 holiday price cut

B&H is offering a sweet $200 discount on the latest and greatest M3 MacBook Pro. The laptop is offered with 1TB storage and offers 8GB RAM.

If you are looking for a powerful laptop this holiday season, end your search with the M3 MacBook Pro. Featuring Apple’s most powerful M3 silicon, the laptop runs smooth and is perfect for all types of creatives. And if you buy it from B&H’s holiday sale, you can even score a solid $200 discount on the 1TB storage trim.

M3 MacBook Pro debuted in October this year and alongside a chipset upgrade, it also brings a better display, more battery life, and improved connectivity options. The B&H deal will vanish before you know so snag it while you can.

B&H is offering the $200 discount on the 1TB SSD + 8GB RAM variant of the M3 MacBook Pro. You get the laptop in Space Black color option with 14-inch display.

M3 MacBook Pro has a Liquid Retina display with improved 600 nits local brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and better resolution. It comes with three Thunderbolt 14 ports, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a MagSafe connector for charging.

The M3 chip inside the laptop is much faster than its predecessor. It also brings new features with it. There’s Dynamic Caching, which boosts performance while performing demanding tasks. You even get gaming features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading.

The B&H discount makes the M3 MacBook Pro a solid laptop for those who need a power-packed device, which is not too bulky. We are not sure how long the deal will last. You might want to pick up the pace.

