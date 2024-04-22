Apple reportedly discontinues FineWoven iPhone cases after durability concerns

Apple may have stopped making the FineWoven iPhone cases, the replacements for its popular leather cases, due to durability concerns, claims a leaker.

FineWoven is a new fabric option Apple introduced with the iPhone 15 cases. It’s also available for AirTag holders, MagSafe wallets, and Watch bands. Apple calls FineWoven a “luxurious and durable microtwill.” However, the company might discontinue its production due to concerns about its durability.

Twitter leaker Kosutami claimed: “FineWoven has gone. Since its durability were bad. All the production line was stopped and removed. Apple would move to another material—Again, not the leather.”

Apple announced FineWoven as a replacement to its leather cases. FineWoven is a microtwill material that is claimed to be constructed from 68 percent post-consumer recycled material. It is silky, almost slippery to the touch, and costs $59 for any of the iPhone cases, $35 for an AirTag holder, and $99 for one of the new watch bands.

However, users have been venting on social media about the FineWoven case picking up scratches, staining easily, and even discoloring. John Gruber of the Daring Fireball ran a survey on X back in February 2024 to gauge user sentiment about the FineWoven, and over half (55.3%) of the 3,324 respondents chose the option “It’s a piece of junk.”

It’s unclear what will replace the FineWoven cases. Many case makers are experimenting with a material called Alcantara, which has a similar texture to FineWoven but is supposedly more durable. As 9to5Mac points, Apple may opt for the same.

We won’t know for sure until September 2024 when Apple is expected to announce iPhone 16 series alongside new protective cases.