iPhone 16 colors: All rumored shades for upcoming iPhones

Each phone in the iPhone 16 lineup could bring new color options. We’ve gathered every rumored shade for the upcoming iPhones.

Colors play a big part when deciding which iPhone to buy. The Pro and non-Pro models bring different color options, and if you have seen last year’s Pro iPhones, you must have noticed a rather dull color scheme. That might change with the iPhone 16 Pro phones.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are also rumored to bring vibrant color options. Apple hasn’t confirmed any of these shades yet, and it won’t before the September launch. However, these rumors should still give you a good idea of what colors to expect from the iPhone 16 series.

Article continues after ad

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus colors

Model Color Options iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus (rumored) White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Black, Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green

A leak from tipster Sonny Dickson suggests that Apple is opting for less muted, less desaturated colors for the standard iPhone 16 models this year. An image shared by Dickson showcases the iPhone 16 in white, black, blue, green, and pink.

Article continues after ad

The Plus model will most likely share these colors. TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo corroborated these colors in a post on X. For reference, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in five color options — traditional black, alongside blue, pink, yellow, and green.

Article continues after ad

Color choices are subjective, so we won’t comment on which one you should get. Black and white have always been popular colors among iPhone users. Also, if you don’t like the available options, you can always get a skin or case from Dbrand or other manufacturers.

iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max colors

Model Color Options iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max (rumored) Natural Titanium, Rose Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium

The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are expected to offer the same color options as the iPhone 15 Pro models, with one exception. Apple may replace the Blue Titanium with a new Rose Titanium color option. Ming-Chi Kuo made a similar claim in May 2024.

Article continues after ad

Leaker Sony Dickson has unveiled three color options for the iPhone 16 Pro, including a new, significantly darker shade of black compared to the iPhone 15 Pro. The Rose Titanium option is absent from the images, suggesting Apple hasn’t finalized the color yet.

Article continues after ad

Even those in the know aren’t entirely sure about it. A leaker from China claimed Rose Titanium might actually be a bronze color. Given that the iPhone 15 series dropped the gold finish for the first time since the iPhone XS in 2018, it’s possible the final color will lean more towards bronze or gold.