JLab JBuds Lux ANC review: Premium quality for budget price

The JLab JBuds Lux ANC over-ear headphones are budget in price but manage to rival premium active noise-canceling headphones without matching their otherworldly price tags.

Wanting to block out the world around you with a pair of fancy active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones can come at a cost. Even budget offerings from brands like Sony and Sennheiser have triple-digit price tags, enough to make any budget-conscious audiophile quiver.

Enter the JLab JBuds Lux ANC over-ear headphones by JLabs. Despite the premium look and promise of ANC tech, the headphones manage to remain under $100.

With the JLab JBuds Lux ANC as cheap as noise-canceling headphones come, I’ve tested the cans for weeks to see if they’re really up to the task of delivering high-quality audio on a budget.

Key specs

Connectivity: 5.3 Bluetooth

5.3 Bluetooth Drivers: 40mm Drivers

40mm Drivers Weight: 235g

235g Battery: 70 hours (40+ hours with ANC on)

70 hours (40+ hours with ANC on) Compatibility: Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, Steam Deck.

Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, Steam Deck. Features: Fast charging, Active Noise-Cancelling, Be Aware Audio, 30ft connection range, Bluetooth multipoint connection, support with JLab smartphone app, ENC microphone, foldable design, Google Fast Pair

Fast charging, Active Noise-Cancelling, Be Aware Audio, 30ft connection range, Bluetooth multipoint connection, support with JLab smartphone app, ENC microphone, foldable design, Google Fast Pair Price: $79.99

Pros: Inexpensive, Comfortable foam cushions, Foldable design for storage, Long battery life
Cons: Sub-par audio quality, Cushions at risk of wear & tear

Design

The JLab JBuds Lux ANC headphones consist of a typical over-hear design. The sleek graphite-colored earphones come with a glossy dark plastic finish, with small embossed logos on either earcup.

Both the “cloud cushioned” foam earcups and the headband are coated in a matching graphite-colored leatherette fabric, which feels super soft to the touch.

While the branding on the headphones is apparent, it’s subtle. Beyond the small logos, the headband also features the JLab logo embossed into the plastic leather fabric, which gives them a more premium appeal.

The headphones are also adjustable, for those who need a bit more give and comfort. Unlike other headphones I’ve tried, they’re also lightweight at just 235g.

The extra foam cushion below the headband, adds an additional layer of comfort.

With someone prone to chronic migraines, and so more sensitive to any tech perched atop of my head, the JLab JBuds Lux ANC headphones felt super comfortable to wear, even after multiple hour-long listening sessions.

The headphones feature a foldable design with rotating earcups. Rather than be foldable at the headband, which I’m used to with using the foldable Skullcandy headphones of my teen years, they fold at the earcups.

While this makes them easier to fit in your bag or store away, I was actively conscious about doing so. The headphones don’t come with a protective carrying case, and the leather covering of the cushions is that kind of material that’s very subject to wear and tear.

At their price, I didn’t expect a protective case to come with the headphones. However, even a thin carrying bag would have made me more eager to pop them in my backpack.

Features

The headphones come packaged with a fabric-coated USB Type-C cable for charging. As far as out-of-the-box accessories go, that’s it. But besides your smartphone for the supported JLab app, that’s pretty much all you need.

The headphones feature onboard controls on the right ear cup. These give you access to its ANC tech, pairing, volume controls, and on and off switch.

For an added touch, each button is made up of a silicon-type material, making them easy to feel if you’ve got the headphones on. This came in handy for each time I wanted to pair the wireless headphones to my PC, Steam Deck, and smartphone.

By holding down the bottom circular button, I was able to enter pairing mode in seconds. No matter the compatible device, the headphones connected up in a flash, and were constantly recognizable going forward. Just be warned that they don’t work on PS5.

Active noise cancelling

The “smart active noise canceling” of the headphones can be easily switched on. By pressing the large rounded silicon button on the side of the right ear cup, you can switch between three different modes, including turning off ANC entirely.

With ANC turned on, the annoyingly overt loud sounds of my PC fans, which are questionably perched on top of my desk, were almost entirely drowned out. Instead, I could easily focus on the immense musical stylings of the Japanese band Egoist.

The headphones are also equipped with JLab’s “Be aware audio” which allows ambient noise to come in through the earbuds. This tech was pertinent for walking around the busy streets of Glasgow in Scotland, letting me hear and be more conscious of cars and busy traffic rushing around me.

Not only that, it came in handy for making quick voice calls with friends over Discord.

As someone who dabbles in podcasting and audio recording, in-ear monitoring (IEM) is hugely important. With ‘Be Aware’ toggled on, I could hear my voice while chatting away. Being able to hear the sounds of my own voice made for less awkward, and more natural-sounding conversations.

Sound quality & JLab app

The audio quality of the JLab JBuds Lux ANC headphones isn’t the greatest. But with that less than $100 price tag, I wasn’t expecting greatness to begin with.

The 40mm drivers do the job, and tracks from every genre sounded crystal clear. However, with bassier and more drum-filled tracks, there was a noticeable tinnyness to the sound.

Listening to De La Soul’s Breakadawn, where the bass line drives the track, didn’t have the punch I’d usually recognize. However, through the app, I could easily pick between a set of three preset modes, which included the exact “Bass Boost” I was looking for.

The app also lets you fully customize the EQ, and switch from a music mode to a ‘movie mode’ — handy if you’re planning on using them for your next Netflix binge.

Battery performance

JLab advertises the headphones as providing over 70 hours worth of playtime, and 40 if you’ve got ANC running.

I spent my time with this review switching between having the ANC on and off. But, even then, I never had to reach for a charger.

Even after all that time, the Bluetooth menu of my Windows 11-based PC is still claiming that I have at least 80% battery left. That is more than enough for a Steam Deck gaming binge, and Chappell Roan karaoke sessions.

Should you buy the JLab JBuds Lux ANC headphones?

If you want to add an affordable pair of ANC headphones to your music listening, gaming sessions, or anime-watching binges, the JLab JBuds Lux ANC headphones are a steal at $79.99.

Even though they don’t have the triple-digit price tag of higher-end brands, their ANC tech is enough to over-shadow even the loudest of annoying sounds, from next-door neighbors chatting to the loud fans of your gaming PC.

The nature of the leather-like coating of their cushioned ear cups does put them at risk of wear and tear. However, with cash to spare, you can pick up a spare compatible case. That will protect these budget-priced but premium-feeling headphones and keep them going for as long as their long-standing battery.

Verdict – 4/5

The JLab JBuds Lux ANC over-ear headphones prove that active noise-canceling and long-providing battery life can live in harmony and not break the bank.



The wireless headphones can give any music genre a new lease of life, and where it lacks some oomph, the easy-to-use app can pick up the slack.